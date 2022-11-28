Stroller: Helping others go Christmas shopping - and gargoyles

TODAY’S WORD is bauble. Example: Shelby filled the box with shiny baubles nestled in tissue paper, then closed the box and tied it with a satin ribbon.

SUNDAY’S WORD was furbelow. It means a gathered strip or pleated border of a skirt or petticoat. Example: Nancy sewed the Mrs. Claus costume with a white apron, ruffles at the sleeves, rick-rack trim and a red and white furbelow.

Christmas store

This Christmas store is a special one, and area residents are asked to help stock it.

At the annual Christmas Store at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center, each resident receives five “Mulberry Bucks” which they can use to purchase five items to give as gifts or keep for themselves. Shopping for about 170 residents will begin at 2 p.m. Dec. 16.

Items popular among the residents include:

Full-sized bottles of lotion, shampoo, body wash, hair spray

Deodorant, perfume and cologne

Aftershave

Blankets

Word search books, pens

Small wallets, change purses

Diabetic socks (white)

Hulless popcorn, cheese puffs, pork rinds, Pringles, honey buns, Little Debbie snack cakes, small packs of candy bars, bags of Tootsie Pops, gum, nabs, canned drinks

Items may be dropped off at the front office by Dec. 13. Donors are requested to include their names and addresses for residents to know who to thank.

For more information, contact Activities Director Julie Garcia at 276-201-1398 or Julie.Garcia@kissito.org.

Gargoyles

In architecture (traditionally Gothic), a gargoyle is a carved or formed shape with a spout, usually at its open, fang-filled mouth, designed to convey water from a roof and away from the side of a building, to protect the mortar from being eroded.

Many gargoyles have troughs cut into their backs to catch water. They’re long so that they can reach beyond the edge of the building. The word comes from the French “gargouille,” which means “throat” or “gullet,” which probably comes from the gurgling sounds the water makes as it passes through.

The buildings on Walnut Street between Church Street and the Wall Street alley in uptown Martinsville have gargoyles. They would not make good gutter spouts, though, as their mouths are open to spit water onto the roof, not away from the building.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Instant mashed potatoes got their start during World War II, in granule form, as part of the military’s efforts to make and ship easy-to-cook foods to soldiers. While the were known for their convenience, they had a bad reputation due to their taste. Meanwhile, the USDA’s Eastern Regional Research Center had been working on food production methods, including for dehydrated potatoes, since the 1930s. Scientists at that center created the flake, which hit the consumer market with a bang in 1957.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Gargoyles are often called “grotesques,” but what is a true grotesque?