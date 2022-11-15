Stroller: Here's how to make the best mashed potatoes

TODAY’S WORD is darkle. Example: Searching for that particular book, Henrietta walked deep into the darkled far reaches of the library, using the light on her phone to read the titles of the books on the tall shelves.

MONDAY’S WORD was vocation. It means a strong feeling of suitability for a particular career or occupation. Example: The dream of a vocation in ministry was strong on Edward’s heart as he went through seminary school.

New books

The following books are being released today and will be available Thursday for checkout at the branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“Christmas at the Amish Market” by Shelley Shepard Gray

“A Wish for Winter” by Viola Shipman

“The Perfect Assassin: a Doc Savage Thriller” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts

“The Serpent in Heaven” by Charlaine Harris

“Wayward” by Chuck Wendig

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle

Obama

Mashed potatoesWith Thanksgiving coming next week, this is a prime time to think about the best ways of making delicious mashed potatoes. Here are a few tips:

If you like more firm mashed potatoes, use Yukon Gold. For a fluffier mashed potato, use Russet potatoes, and rinse off the starch after you’ve cut them and again after you’ve cooked them. For really fluffy potatoes, let the water evaporate off, then sprinkle a pinch of baking powder over potatoes.

Chop the potatoes in large chunks, not small pieces, to keep their flavor; otherwise, too much liquid gets into them when they’re boiling, and flavor leeches out. For the best flavor, boil them with skins on, and peel afterward.

The potatoes, or chunks, should be evenly sized. Put them into a pot of cold water, then bring the water with potatoes to a boil.

Stir in the butter or margarine after you’ve mashed the potatoes, before the milk or cream. The fat coats the potatoes, keeping their texture more firm. Pour in the milk, half-and-half or cream little by little, stirring as you go, to make sure the consistency ends up just how you like it.

Some people add an egg yolk per pound of potatoes to make mashed potatoes for a creamier and richer result. To do that, whisk the yolk into the liquid, then stir that quickly into the potatoes so the yolk doesn’t cook into tiny bits.

Use plenty of salt, which is necessary to bring out the flavor of the bland-by-nature spud.

To add a nice flavor, warm the milk or cream with garlic or an herb such as rosemary or thyme, then strain out the solids before you stir the liquid into the potato.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The menu for the first Thanksgiving likely featured venison, goose, duck, fish, porridge and bread made with corn. They likely would have been drinking wine, beer or cider that had been brought over on the Mayflower.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was Thanksgiving declared a national celebration?