Stroller: Here's what's up: A new horseshoeing school

TODAY’S WORD is plenitude. Example: When Harry was getting a tour for his new job at the library, the other librarian raved about the plenitude of books that they have in stock.

FRIDAY’S WORD was multifarious. It means many and of various types. Example: Carson has many friends all of varying tastes and interests, allowing her to experience multifarious activities depending on with whom she spends time.

What’s up

Sherry Moran Vestal has just retired after 34 years as a school nurse, most recently as Henry County Public Schools nurse coordinator ... Mountain Valley Hospice recently received a big donation of beautiful, colorful crocheted prayer blankets made by Deborah Lawless ... Katelin Agnew is a new member of Alpha Delta Alpha ... China Martin has just started working as a floor manager at Roosky’s ... Jay Calfee, who has been an agent for King’s Entertainment, has opened his own agency, Goodfoot Artist Agency ... Bassett Ruritan Club has been making apple butter—have y’all got any left?

Horseshoeing school

Farrier Product Distribution Inc. has announced plans to open a horseshoeing school at 51 Ward Road, just outside Martinsville off Chatham Road. What used to be Danny Ward’s Eastern School of Horseshoeing soon will open as East Coast Horseshoeing school.

Cowboy beans

This is the weather for Pat Wells’ Cowboy Beans: For every five different cans of beans, add 1 to 1 1/2 lbs of sautéed hamburger, 3 sautéed onions or to taste, 1 bottle of your favorite barbecue sauce, a large squirt of mustard and a squirt of Karo syrup. Salt and pepper are not needed but you can add some if you like. Drain hamburger meat; drain onions. Dump everything in a big pot (even the bean juices). Simmer for a couple of hours, stirring often for it will stick. Spraying the pot with a bit of nonstick cooking spray helps. It becomes thicker when done.

Today’s chuckle

When does it rain money? When there is change in the weather.

What did one raindrop say to the other? “Two’s company; three’s a cloud.”

What always goes up when the raindrops come down? An umbrella.

Why is England the wettest country? Because royalty have reigned there for centuries.

If a thunderstorm hits when a band is playing, who is most likely to be hit by lightning? The conductor, of course.

Why was the weatherman so stressed? Because his job is full of high pressure.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Helen Shaw’s book “Fly-Tying: Materials, Tools, and Techniques,” was unique because it included step-by-step, black-and-white photos from the tier’s perspective to make it easier for the reader to understand the process. The book was in print for over 20 years before she then helped create another book with photograph instructions called “Flies for Fish and Fisherman: Wet Flies.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first drama ever broadcast on television, and when?