TODAY’S WORD is chilblains. Example: Ralph sure was glad when his chilblains cleared up, and now that the weather is warm he’s not so worried about getting any again for a while.

MONDAY’S WORD was nits. The eggs or young forms of lice or other parasitic insects, but especially those of lice attached to human hair. Example: Nanny had a hissy fit when she discovered nits in Destinee’s hair.

Parents Night

A Parents’ Night regarding the SEED Fund is scheduled for 6 this evening at Patrick & Henry Community College’s MET Complex, 67 Motorsports Drive, Martinsville. SEED Fund is the Harvest Foundation program which ensures that local graduating seniors receive free P&HCC education. Parents’ Night will give information about programs of study, financial aid, community service, campus resources and more.

Taxes

It’s getting pretty close to the tax-filing deadline; only three more weeks to go. If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you may be able to get that handled free, through the United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. It is designed for household incomes of $60,000 or less, and for the more standard tax forms (not some of the unusual complicated forms such as for business, rental properties or investments).

VITA is at 10 Liberty St. (below Lester Building Supply). It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, but you’ll have to make an appointment: Call 276-403-5967. Materials required to bring to the tax preparation appointment are picture ID, Social Security card and birth date, all federal and state income forms and direct deposit information (bank routing number and account number).

You also can file taxes for free at myfreetaxes.com.

Adult Learning

The Henry County Adult Learning Center has a variety of programs:

Family Literacy Program for immigrant families, which honors both the home language and English, to enhance children’s literacy development in preparation for starting school

Computers, Microsoft and Google apps

English as a Second Language classes

GED (General Education Diploma) classes

For more information on those free services, call the Henry County Adult Learning Center at 276-647-8932. The Adult Learning Center is at 15 Primary School Road, Collinsville.

Southern talk

“Grammar lesson: Y’all” is singular; “all y’all” is plural and “all y’all’s” is plural possessive.

If you hear a Southerner exclaim, “Hey, y’all, watch this,” say a quick prayer.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The little ball at the tip of the BIC four-color pen represents the “Bic head” and supposedly originally served the purpose of dialing the numbers on rotary phone dials. Now that ball is pierced through with a hole, so that the pen can hang from a cord around the neck.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the only mammal believed not to be able to taste sweetness?