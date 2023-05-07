TODAY’S WORD is contretemps. Example: The office manager found herself in quite a messy contretemps when the employees discovered how she had had their cubicles rearranged and didn’t like it one bit.

FRIDAY’S WORD was repartee. It means a conversation in which clever statements and replies are made quickly, or, a single quick and witty reply. Example: The dentist and the dental hygienist enjoyed working together because they regularly engaged in repartee which also entertained their patients.

Arts supporters

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts will honor this year’s winners of the 21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards. The recipients will be Natalie Hodge and Draper Flowers & Gifts, for their unwavering and ongoing support of the arts in Martinsville and Henry County.

Also to be recognized Wednesday evening will be Arts in Education Award recipients Brian Lane (English, Martinsville High School) and Sarah Shelton Martin (music, Henry County Public Schools), and the recipients of the Nicodemus Hufford and Harold Knowlton Work Memorial Art Scholarships.

Monday is the latest you can RSVP attendance—call the museum at 276-732-3221 or send an email to frontdesk@piedmontarts.org. There is no admission chargen, but donations for the scholarships are appreciated.

Today’s chuckle

A man visited the pastor’s home to see the pastor’s wife, who was known for her soft heart and deep pockets. In a broken voice, he gave her a long sob story: “I’d like to draw your attention to the terrible plight of a poor family in Collinsville. The father is in jail, the mother who is a good devoted churchgoing woman is too sick to work, and the six children are starving and their shoes are worn thin. They are about to be turned out onto the streets unless someone pays their $850-a-month rent.”

“How terrible!” the good-hearted preacher’s wife exclaimed. “I’ll see what I can do! And what, please, is your relation to this poor family?”

The visitor wiped his teary eyes with his handkerchief, shook his head in a kindly manner and replied, “I’m the landlord.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Forget Cinco de Mayo, which Americans over inflate with all their beer commercials and specials on margaritas. The real holiday Mexicans celebrate to honor their nation’s independence is Sept. 16. That’s the anniversary of the date in 1810 when Catholic priest Miguel Hidalgo called for Independence from Spain. His proclamation is called the “Grito de Dolores” — when hours after midnight he gave a gripping speech in the town of Dolores and rang the church bells. That kicked off a war of independence which would last for 11 years, resulting in finally freeing Mexico from more than three centuries of Spanish rule.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which country had more losses of life in their wars for independence — the United States or Mexico?