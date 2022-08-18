Stroller: Hoping Athey Farms will Hunter up some chanterelles

TODAY’S WORD is accretion. Example: Joe kept acquiring an accretion of properties and then he would flip them to sell at a higher value.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was mendacious. It means: not telling the truth; lying. Example: Sherry’s mendacious daughter had chocolate and sprinkles smeared on her face as she told her that she didn’t know what happened to the last donut.

No luck

Excited by a new discovery and recipe, the Stroller headed to the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market Wednesday morning hunting chanterelles (mushrooms foraged locally). Alas, this time the Athey Farms stand didn’t have any, but Missie Athey said her step-son, Hunter Athley, may get some more to have ready for Saturday’s farmers market.

Missie Athey says she likes to cook them various ways, sometimes sauteed in butter with onions to put over chicken or steak, and other times cooked with a bit of onion and chicken broth, then stir in cream. One lady told her they are good sauteed and added to scrambled eggs, she said.

Bikers for Babies

Bikers for Babies MHC will hold their annual benefit ride for the Pregnancy Care Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The ride — not just limited to motorcycles, but also including cars and any other vehicles — will leave Judkins Insurance on Starling Avenue. After the ride, lunch from That Little Pork Shop in Eden, N.C., and Ashley’s Taste of Home in Martinsville (and those restaurants are donating the meals for the cause). The registration fee for the ride is $10 for each driver and $5 for each passenger. For more information, visit www.mhcbikersforbabies.com or call Patrick Rusmisel at 276-734-9585.

Today’s chuckle

Three volunteer EMS crews were sitting around a barbecue dinner at a local restaurant, sharing stories of their missions, and then eventually boasting about improvements in their ambulance teams’ response times.

“Since we started parking a second ambulance on the other end of our jurisdiction, we’ve cut our response times by 10%,” said the first.

“Not bad,” said the second. “But by using a computer model of traffic patterns, we’ve cut our average arrival time by 12%.”

The others congratulated him, and then the paramedic from the third group spoke up. “That’s nothing! Since our ambulance driver passed the law exam, we’ve cut our emergency response time in half.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Whales travel to give birth so that they can make it to their calving and breeding grounds. They give birth in warmer waters because the young would not survive in the harsher temperatures of the poles in winter months. This is because they have yet to develop the insulating blubber layer that keeps adults warm, making them more vulnerable.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What wildly popular book series starts off with “The Secret of the Old Clock”?