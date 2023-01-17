Stroller: How Americans stack up on home security concerns

TODAY’S WORD is petrichor. Example: When Lindsay woke up and went outside for her morning run she knew it had rained overnight from the smell of petrichor in the air.

MONDAY’S WORD was barm. It means the froth on fermenting malt liquor. Example: Cameron brought back her beer to the bar because she thought there was too much barm on the top.

Home safety

From a 2023 Smart Home Solutions report, it was found that 80% of Virginians always lock their doors when away from home and that 43% said that they were concerned their home might be broken into.

They also found that 73% of homeowners said they always lock their doors when they aren’t home and 80% of American homeowners said home security and home privacy is important to them.

A large portion of the people that responded to the survey, 63%, reported that they have children at home and 25% of those respondents said their concern for home security has increased since having children.

The survey found that while 64% of U.S. homeowners worry about technology items being stolen during a break-in, 25% of homeowners use a smart lock to get back into their house when they get locked out.

These safety statistics come from vivint.com via Smart Home Solutions. For the survey 2,000 American homeowners, 40 from each state, were contacted about their habits and concerns with home safety.

Fab Lab

The Patrick & Henry Community College Fab Lab has some fun and interesting classes open to the public (to register for one or both, visit ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.

Introduction to Vinyl Cutting Class: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dalton IDEA Center, Patrick County Lab; students will learn the software as well as how to cut and prepare the vinyl. In this hands-on class, students will create their own customized stickers and T-shirts; $59. Covered topics include safety, operations, software, materials, and project design best practices. Upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the vinyl cutter for their own projects.

Learn to use the Shopbot CNC Router: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 7-28; Dalton IDEA Center, Patrick County Fab Lab; Discover your creative side while making unique wood designs with the Shopbot CNC Router. During this hands-on course, you will learn the basic steps of CNC production as well as computer design software; upon completion of the class, students will be certified to schedule time on the Shopbot for their own projects; $104.

Today’s chuckle

How much does a pirate pay for corn? A buccaneer.

Who is maize’s dad? Pop corn.

What do corn stalk’s raise? Cornish game hens.

These corny jokes came from funkidsjokes.com.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: If a bell pepper has four lobes, it will traditionally be sweeter and better for eating raw. If there are only three lobes the pepper will be better cooked.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is carmine?