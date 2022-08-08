Stroller: How groovy is your Baby Boomer vocabulary?

TODAY’S WORD is contravene. Example: Charles saw that his friends were all calling it a night from being out at the bar after calls from their parents reprimanding their behavior, but he decided to contravene the rules and stayed to have another drink.

SUNDAY’S WORD was bombastic. It means high-sounding but with little meaning; inflated. Example: Judy’s mother-in-law walked around with a bombastic manner wherever she went, often ignoring customer service workers and being rude to waiters.

Riddles

(Answers below)

1. What five letter word stays the same when you take away the first, third and last letter?

2. I never was but always will be. No one ever saw me but everyone knows I exist. I give people the motivation to better themselves every day. What am I?

3. What runs, but never walks; murmurs, but never talks; has a bed, but never sleeps; and a mouth, but never speaks?

Groovy

The Bulletin’s website has a whole lot more information than can fit on the pages of a newspaper. It’s mostly news but with plenty of fun stuff in there, too, such as this which was published to the web in June: “17 Baby Boomer phrases that kids these days just don’t understand.” How many of these do you recognize—or remember using?

Threads: Clothes

A gas: Someone or something that’s fun or fine

Hacked off: Angry, mad or upset

Flip a wig: To get very angry

Cat: A cool guy

Groovy: Cool

Lay a patch: Burnouts; black marks with tires

Square: Uncool

What’s your bag?: What’s your problem?

Padiddle: A game counting burned-out headlights

Dropped a dime: Made a phone call.

Moojuice: Milk

Boob tube: TV

Drag: Boring

Kicks: Something done for pleasure

Chrome dome: A bald person

Scratch: Money

Crostini

We’ve been sharing recipes for fresh tomatoes, and here’s a good one: Crostini of roasted tomatoes, avocado and fresh Mozzarella. It’s really just one of many ways you can broil tomatoes with cheese on bread.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut 2 tomatoes into 1/-4 inch slices; put them on the baking sheet and drizzle with 3 TBS olive oil and sprinkles with salt and pepper. Roast for 25 to 30 minutes—they should be wrinkled, wilted and blackened in spots.

Then heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook slices of French bread for 2 to 3 minutes, until crisp. Rub garlic onto each slice; sprinkle with salt. Layer with slices of Mozzarella cheese and avocado; sprinkle salt and lemon juice over avocado; top with roasted tomatoes and dill. Drizzle olive oil and sprinkle salt.

Riddle answers

1. Empty

2. Tomorrow

3. A river

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A baby whale is referred to as a calf, just like a baby cow and a multitude of other animals’ young, including: elephants, rhinoceroses, hippopotamuses, camels, giraffes and reindeer.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name for a group of whales?