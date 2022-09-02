Stroller: How to avoid some of those pesky sales calls

TODAY’S WORD is psalmist. Example: The Rev. Charles Benson will speak, the Doves of Peace will present a praise dance and Sister Viola Henderson will be the psalmist.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was arcane. It means understood by few; mysterious or secret. Example: While Father and Uncle Phil loved to pepper every conversation with popular scripture from the New Testament, PawPaw always would pull some arcane verse from the obscure books of the Old Testament to throw into any debate.

The 10 a.m. call

Do you get that same old spam call every morning between 9:44 a.m. and 10:14 a.m. — or perhaps you’re on a different schedule but also get an automated junk call at about the same time every day?

The Stroller does. Luckily, the phone identifies the call as “Potential Spam,” which is what shows on the screen when the phone rings. Our guess is that our number is automatically dialed by a machine at the same every day.

What a hassle. On the one hand, it’s great that the phone company warns us it might be a junk call. On the other hand, that ringing of the phone always interrupts at the same time every day.

Here’s what we did with our iPhone. It may work differently on an Android: Though the phone reads “Potential Spam,” that’s not an actual contact in the phone list (unless you coincidentally made one with the same title).

Go to the Recent Calls list. Where you see the entry for Potential Spam, hit the little “i” for Information. That will show the phone number. All you have to do is scroll down to the very bottom and select the red “Block this Caller.”

Keep going down your Recent Calls list, and do the same for each Potential Spam call. You’ll probably find for some of those numbers that at the bottom, instead of a red “Block this Caller” there’s a blue “Unblock Caller.” That’s because they are calls from the same number you just blocked. Keep them blocked. For the numbers that still have the red “Block this Caller,” choose that option.

You’ll get far fewer of those disruptive calls. When you do get one, it’s simply from a number you haven’t blocked yet. Block that one, too.

Today’s chuckle

(This is just a joke. Experts advise to hang up and not engage):

“This isn’t a good time; I’m in the middle of something. Can you give me your home phone number so I can call you back?”

Telemarketer: “I don’t give out my home number, sir.”

“I guess because you don’t like strangers calling you at home?”

“Um, no.”

“Now you know how I feel.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The 1955 movie “Rebel Without a Cause,” starring James Dean and Natalie Wood, featured a fight with switchblade knives. So did many other movies of the time, including “West Side Story” and “12 Angry Men.” Switchblade knives, which had surged in popularity after World War II, were made illegal in 1958.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What book was “Rebel Without a Cause” adopted from?