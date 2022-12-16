Stroller: How to have an inviting and fun hot cocoa bar

TODAY’S WORD is nebulous. Example: She was full of great ideas but her boss couldn’t follow her nebulous reasoning.

THURSDAY’S WORD was slaps. Used as slang, it means that something is relatable, or is excellent or amazing. Example: Justine’s friend Molly said that the song she was about to share absolutely slaps, she was right.

Hot cocoa bar

More and more lately, people are hosting hot cocoa bars for their get-togethers. A cocoa bar is an interactive way to serve tasty treats while socializing.

Don’t waste the experience on instant mix: Make hot chocolate and serve it in a slow cooker to keep it warm. There are various ways to make it, and here’s just one:

Hot chocolate

8 cups milk, or substitute some cream or half-and-half for some of the milk

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Heat milk, cocoa powder and sugar in a small saucepan. Heat over medium to medium-low heat, whisking frequently until very hot but not boiling. Add chocolate chips and whisk constantly until they melt evenly into the milk. Take off heat and whisk in vanilla extract.

Set up a hot cocoa bar in a place on a table with plenty of space for people to gather around. To avoid crowding, make a clear starting and stopping point, with mugs and spoons at one end, hot chocolate in the middle and the toppings at the other end.

Make spills easier to handle by anticipating them. Protect the table with a tablecloth, and have pretty towels nearby.

Give the cocoa bar a layered look by putting some of the containers of toppings up on a cake stand.

Put out in little dishes for people to add to their hot chocolate:

Candy canes

Whipped cream

Mini-marshmallows

Sprinkles

Ground cinnamon

Cinnamon sticks

Nutmeg

Mini chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate shavings or buttons

Finely chopped peppermint bark

Caramel sauce

Finely chopped toffee

Coconut flakes

Chocolate syrup

Rum

Kahlua

Elf on the Shelf ideas

The Elf on the Shelf is a small red felt elf popular with small children, who aren’t supposed to touch it or otherwise, supposedly, it would lose its magic. Each day, elf is discovered in a new place in the house, where it is watching over children to report their behavior back to Santa Claus. Here are a few posing ideas:

Wrap the Christmas tree loosely with a garland of toilet paper, then put the elf at the top of the tree holding the remainder of the roll.

Cut a burst-shaped hole in the middle of a cereal box, then place the elf inside, leaning out of the box.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Candy canes got the iconic red stripes and peppermint flavoring around 1900. Before then, they were essentially just sugar sticks with no additional coloring or flavoring. Now, candy canes come in a multitude of different flavors and colors.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the Christmas pickle tradition?