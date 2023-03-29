TODAY’S WORD is bombast. Example: Now that election season has started, we’re having to sort through plenty of bombast.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was curmudgeon. Example: Burnice used to be cheerful and kind, but as they years have gone by he has turned into a bitter old curmudgeon.

Today’s chuckle

The Stroller recently spent some time with Tooly Hairston and anyone who does that knows that means plenty of smiles, laughter and good times. Tooly told a few riddles and jokes which we repeat here (answers below):

1. What is the only day of the week that doesn’t end in “day”?

2. What runs and never walks?

3. What is the dirtiest piece of furniture in the house?

4. What is the last thing you take off before going to bed?

1923 jokes

While we’re in the laughing mood with jokes, let’s keep it going with some jokes and commentaries that were in the Henry Bulletin in March 1923:

When a young fellow courts the modern girl she encourages him to spend all of his money. When they marry she kicks because he hasn’t got any.

Teacher – “What is the meaning of a false doctrine?” Johnny – “That’s when the doctor gives the wrong stuff to sick people.”

“Don’t you just adore a bright sun-shiny day in winter?” – “No; it starts my wife talking about housecleaning.”

“That musician said that the tune haunted him. Why shouldn’t it? He murdered it.”

People who use their brains have no trouble keeping their tongues still.

First Englishman – “Charley, did you hear that joke about the Egyptian guide who showed some tourists two skulls of Cleopatra – one as a girl and one as a woman?” Second Ditto – “No; let’s hear.”

“Ever noticed the French word ‘etats?’” – “No. What about it?” – “Take it backward and you have its meaning in English.” — “Well, if you’ve got to have a foreign language, that’s the way to have it. Why can’t all French words be like that?”

One advantage of being a bachelor is they have no children at home, to spank after a day at the office.

Audible egg hunt

A special Easter egg hunt is planned for children with visual impairments: the Southside Audible Egg Hunt 2023. The eggs go “beep” to make them possible to find for people who can’t see them. The egg hunt will run from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Smith River Sports Complex, Field 5, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Register at 276-252-3632 or email floyd1632@yahoo.com.

Cruise-In

Heads of State Entertainment Group and Speedway Shop are planning a big festival-style cruise-in for April 14 and 15 at the backside of the old Liberty Fair Mall. They promise more information coming soon.

Tooly’s answers

1. Tomorrow

2. Water

3. The dresser, because it never changes its drawers

4. Your feet off the floor

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cats have 18 toes: five toes on each front paw and four toes on each back paw.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many times their length can cats jump?