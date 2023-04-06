TODAY’S WORD is solace. Example: In the months after Terry’s death, James took solace from smelling her perfume and mounding her clothes around himself.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was abscond. It means to leave hurriedly and secretly, typically to avoid detection of or arrest for an unlawful action such as theft. Example: Julia’s $40,000 deposit on the house was lost after her attorney absconded with everything in his trust account when he ran off with his secretary.

Easter Today is Maundy Thursday, the day during the Holy Week that commemorates the Washing of the Feet and the Last Supper of Jesus with his Apostles. Friday is Good Friday; Saturday is Holy Saturday and Sunday is Easter. Friday’s Church news on the Religion page in the B section of the Bulletin lists church services to honor these dates.

It also lists Easter egg hunts and related celebrations that are open to the public. Here is a list of egg hunts and family festivals. The first one is the only one being held today, and the rest will be on Saturday:

Henry County Parks & Recreation will host an Easter egg hunt at 3 p.m. today at Jack Dalton Park. More than 7,500 prize-filled eggs will be hidden for children to find them. Registration is not required.

Then for Saturday:

Horsepasture Christian Church will hold Easter EGGstravaganza from 9:30 a.m to noon Saturday. It will feature an egg hunt and petting zoo. The church is at 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway.

Grace Baptist Church, 6400 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway, will host “Easter Egg Citement” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

First Baptist Church of Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, will host The Great Easter Egg Hunt for all ages Pre-K through 5th grade, at 11 a.m. Saturday. It will feature candy, prizes, snacks and lessons about Jesus.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, will be held from 11 a.m. to to 1 p.m. Saturday. This family event open to the community will feature hot dogs, drinks, bouncy houses, face painting, and an egg hunt, all free. The schedule is: 11 a.m. registration through the front doors; 11:45 a.m., egg hunt for ages 2-3; 12:10 p.m., egg hunt for ages 4-5; 12:35 p.m., egg hunt for ages 6-8; 1 p.m., egg hunt for ages 9-11.

Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy, will hold an Easter egg hunt from 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

Next week, the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity will host a community cookout from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville. That is rescheduled from its original date of April 15. It will feature an Easter egg hunt and a bouncy house.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Researchers estimate that outdoor pet cats and feral cats have contributed to the extinction of 33 species.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cats have about 100 different vocalizations while dogs have only 10.