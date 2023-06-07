TODAY’S WORD is ecotone. Example: Human civilization has created a new kind of ecotone where wild plants quickly give way to crops, gardens, and parks.

TUESDAY’S WORD was girasol. It is a sunflower, having edible, tuberous, underground stems or rootstocks. Example: The girasols were uprooted so they could be cooked for lunch.

Hurricane season

Hurricane season is officially underway and lasts until Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that the 2023 hurricane season will be near normal in the Atlantic and produce 12 to 17 named storms, of which five to nine could become hurricanes, including one to four major hurricanes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture encourages everyone to develop an emergency plan, remove debris and secure large objects, secure important records and documents, know you insurance options, gather supplies and access real-time emergency information from legitimate sources such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) free app on the Apple Store or Google Play for safety tips on what to do before, during and after disasters.

The Stroller is reminded of the remnants of Hurricane Ian that passed through Martinsville and Henry County on Sept. 30. What was left of Ian brought heavy rain, gusty winds and caused flash flooding in low-lying areas. Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum noted at the time that the center of the storm passed west of Charlotte, North Carolina, and continued toward Bristol. He pointed out that “the heavier rain and wind from this type of storm are usually on the east side of the center, which is where we are sitting.”

Books for summer

An unexpected surprise came to the kindergartners at Axton Elementary School when each child received 10 new books to take home and keep, just in time for summer reading.

The Stroller thanks the Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation for supporting the effort and to QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia for seeing that the children got the books to add to their “home libraries.”

Applications open

The Gravely-Lester Art Garden will be the site of Piedmont Arts’ inaugural Artists Festival.

The Stroller has learned that applications are now open for the festival that will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14. From now until 5 p.m. July 16, artists, musicians and food trucks can apply to participate.

Official rules and forms are available on the Events page at PiedmontArts.org. If you have any questions, reach out to Programs and Public Relations Coordinator, Lauren Ellis at Lellis@PiedmontArts.org.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Who said, “It’s not enough that we do our best; sometimes we have to do what’s required.”? Answer: Winston Churchill.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was discovered in Sutter’s Mill in California in 1848?