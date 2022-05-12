Stroller: Husbands, like horses, get tired of waiting outside

TODAY’S WORD is bereft. Example: Gina’s experience on her last date left her contemplating the fact that the man she went out with may be too bereft of the maturity to be in the healthy relationship she desires.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was epistolary. It means: contained in or carried on by letters or written in the form of a series of letters. Example: Epistolary novels have been rather common in recent years, with a particular type having as characters both a modern young woman and her grandmother when she was young — the granddaughter discovers her grandmother’s early life (or secrets) through letters or diaries.

SPCA Adoptathon

The Martinsville and Henry County SPCA is holding a “Global Pet Adoptathon,” partnered with North Shore Animal League America for a month-long initiative during May to highlight the troubles of homeless animals and the SCPA’s mission to find the animals loving, responsible homes.

This means that the SPCA is running an adoption special with all adult dogs over 30 pounds having a waived adoption fee and all adult cats having a $5 adoption fee.

The SPCA is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, and no appointment is necessary.

For more information about the Global Pet Adoptathon, visit www.animalleague.org/PetAdoptathon.

Fly Fishing

On Saturday, May 21, Smith River Trout Unlimited will hold a free workshop called “Introduction to Fly Fishing for Adults and Youth.” It is an entry-level event that is open to anyone who is interested in learning about or getting starting in the sport of fly fishing.

The two-hour event starts at 10 a.m. Meet at the picnic shelter at the Fieldale park, 11 Fieldale Ave. Dress accordingly to the weather forecast.

The workshop is limited to 12 participants, so sign up as soon as possible by contacting Jeff Deering at jdeer76@yahoo.com or Eric Tichay at erictichay@yahoo.com.

Old joke

This joke was in the Henry Bulletin in 1922:

First Lady—(in village shop, speaking to another patron)—“Would you mind if I made my small purchase first? We have a horse outside, and he won’t keep quiet.”

Second lady—“Certainly; but you won’t be very long, will you? I have a husband outside and he’s rather restive, too.”

New jokes

What is cheaper and more effective than a psychiatrist? Going shopping at a mall.

They say don’t go grocery shopping when you’re hungry—but it’s been a week and I just keep getting hungrier.

Never go bedroom shopping while drunk. It can lead to one nightstand.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The name of the genetically engineered blue rose that stirs up so much controversy of whether or not it is actually 100% blue is the Florigene-Suntory Rose.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the first female surgeon in the United States Army?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.