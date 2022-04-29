Stroller: I feel good! about the third estate and Four Horsemen

TODAY’S WORD is maelstrom. Example: The maelstrom in the ocean made it unsafe for the vacationing family to venture out into the water.

THURSDAY’S WORD was quandary. It means a state of perplexity or uncertainty over what to do. Example: Terry was in a quandary about what to do when two of his friends wanted to go to different events at the same time.

The Third Estate

This piece ran in the Stroller 50 years ago — before everything was easy to check on the internet:

“A telephone call from a woman doing a little research yesterday prompted us to do a little on our own. She wanted to know if the “third estate” were sometimes referred to as death. This caused a review of the various estates: The first is clergy; the second, nobility; and the third, commoners; and the fourth, the press. What our caller was referring to, we decided, was something else — the three horses of the apocalypse from mythology — famine, disease and death. We think.”

And then from the next day’s Stroller:

“No one said anything, but the more we looked at that item yesterday about the Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the more we felt there was something wrong. So we looked it up, and sure enough, there was. There were Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, not three, and the origin is the Bible (Revelations). The rider on the white horse has many interpretations, but the most commonly accepted is that he represents Christ. The red horse represents war, the black one famine, and the pale one death. We’re glad to set the record straight.”

Homeschool

Interested in homeschooling your kids? Or already doing it? A new group has been formed on the topic: Patrick Henry Homeschool Support Network. The group will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway.

Speaking of homeschooling — coincidentally, reporter Monique Holland is interested in writing a story on that very topic. If you homeschool and would like to share your perspectives, call her at 734-9603 or email her at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com.

James Brown

The name of famous singer “James Brown” has been coming up ... Wednesday evening during The Gauntlet business-plan presentations at TAD Space, Venena Preston said when she had a bridal shop, she “did a lot of work for James Brown’s backup singers.”

Around the same time, Rita Watson in her “Sharing Memories and History of Martinsville and Henry County” Facebook page posted an ad, from unknown year — of James Brown in concert at Martinsville High School. Admission was $7.50.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first toy to ever be advertised on television was Mr. Potato Head in 1952. The toy was thought of by George Lerner in 1949 and then first produced in the same year the commercial came out.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who established the first public library in the U.S.?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.