 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Stroller: I feel good! about the third estate and Four Horsemen

  • 0
The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is maelstrom. Example: The maelstrom in the ocean made it unsafe for the vacationing family to venture out into the water.

THURSDAY’S WORD was quandary. It means a state of perplexity or uncertainty over what to do. Example: Terry was in a quandary about what to do when two of his friends wanted to go to different events at the same time.

The Third Estate

This piece ran in the Stroller 50 years ago — before everything was easy to check on the internet:

“A telephone call from a woman doing a little research yesterday prompted us to do a little on our own. She wanted to know if the “third estate” were sometimes referred to as death. This caused a review of the various estates: The first is clergy; the second, nobility; and the third, commoners; and the fourth, the press. What our caller was referring to, we decided, was something else — the three horses of the apocalypse from mythology — famine, disease and death. We think.”

People are also reading…

And then from the next day’s Stroller:

“No one said anything, but the more we looked at that item yesterday about the Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse, the more we felt there was something wrong. So we looked it up, and sure enough, there was. There were Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, not three, and the origin is the Bible (Revelations). The rider on the white horse has many interpretations, but the most commonly accepted is that he represents Christ. The red horse represents war, the black one famine, and the pale one death. We’re glad to set the record straight.”

Homeschool

Interested in homeschooling your kids? Or already doing it? A new group has been formed on the topic: Patrick Henry Homeschool Support Network. The group will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mica Road Baptist Church, 895 Mica Road, Ridgeway.

Speaking of homeschooling — coincidentally, reporter Monique Holland is interested in writing a story on that very topic. If you homeschool and would like to share your perspectives, call her at 734-9603 or email her at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com.

James Brown

The name of famous singer “James Brown” has been coming up ... Wednesday evening during The Gauntlet business-plan presentations at TAD Space, Venena Preston said when she had a bridal shop, she “did a lot of work for James Brown’s backup singers.”

Around the same time, Rita Watson in her “Sharing Memories and History of Martinsville and Henry County” Facebook page posted an ad, from unknown year — of James Brown in concert at Martinsville High School. Admission was $7.50.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first toy to ever be advertised on television was Mr. Potato Head in 1952. The toy was thought of by George Lerner in 1949 and then first produced in the same year the commercial came out.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who established the first public library in the U.S.?

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Donna's Plants

Donna's Plants

When Donna Prillaman owned Ridgeway Farm Market, she sold plants she grew in her greenhouse. Now she sells her plants direct to the public from her greenhouse.

Hudson house HGW tour

Hudson house HGW tour

The inviting one-story brick home of Betty and Marvin Hudson at 1411 Whittle Road unites the indoor with the out.

A wolf in sheep's clothing

A wolf in sheep's clothing

The lovely wisteria is in bloom now across Southside, brightening roadsides and stands of woods with its purple clusters. The fast-growing leg…

Saufley house HGW tour

Saufley house HGW tour

The old Townes Home at 327 E. Church St., built in 1922 or before, has been completely redone inside since it was on tour in 2012.

Parish house HGW tour

Parish house HGW tour

The Scuffle Hill, Christ Episcopal Church Parish house, at 311 E Church St., will be featured in the Historic Garden Week tour for the first time this year.

The original home was built in 1905 by Colonel Benjamin F. Stevens, former president of Liggett and Myers Tobacco Company, and named Oak Hall, said Page Beeler, member of Christ Episcopal Church and the Garden Study Club.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 25

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, April 25

1922: "Another landmark disappears as the old Methodist church" makes way for the new one; 1947, no union for the Morris Novelty Furniture Co.; 1972, Mike Thornton gets lucky; 1997, daffodils planted at Brookdale Street and Parkview Avenue median.

Watch Now: Related Video

What to do if you can't afford a wedding gift

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert