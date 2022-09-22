Stroller: If we had one of the Lord's pennies, we'd have it made

TODAY’S WORD is sesquipedalian. Example: Ever since Charitee started college, she has been speaking in long-winded phrases full of sesquipedalian terms.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was gasconade. It means bravado, boasting. Example: People quickly got tired of the textile heir’s constant gasconading about his race-car hobby, his wealthy grandfather and his parents’ fancy house.

Riddles

1. What are two things you can never eat for breakfast?

2. Before Mt. Everest was discovered, what was the highest mountain?

Christmas

We’ve come across our first reference to local Christmas events, with the news that the Smith River Singers have begun their rehearsals for a Christmas program to be held on Dec. 12. We’ll have details about the show later; what is important now is that the Singers are rehearsing Monday evenings at First Baptist Church.

Churches and groups, be sure to send the Bulletin announcements of your Christmas events: accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

Raffle

The Bassett Community Center is holding a raffle with prizes to be drawn during Oktoberfest on Oct. 1. Volunteers will be set up at Space 63, where they will be selling tickets. Prizes include:

$15,000 worth of furniture from Bassett Industries

A $350 grill from Stanleytown Ace Hardware

Two football tickets for Virginia Tech vs. Miami

Two tickets to the Xfinity Cup Race on Oct. 2

Four tickets to the Shriners’ Kazim Circus

Numerous other tickets to area restaurants, auto parts stores and grocery stores

Figs

Figs are still producing. They’ve been at it for about a month and still have about a month to go. Every time you go out to pick figs, each branch has a fig that is just the right level of ripeness, and the one next to it looks like it’ll be ready tomorrow, and the one next to that, the day after.

Figs are great additions to your selection of appetizers. Try this: Thinly slice figs. Mix 1 part cream cheese with four parts goat cheese, and spread a little of that on crackers. Top each with a fig slice.

Today’s chuckle

A man is talking to the Lord, trying to understand His eternal nature.

“Lord,” he asked,” What is a million years to You?”

“A million years is but a second to me,” the Lord replied.

“And a million dollars?”

“A mere penny,” said God.

Feeling bold, the man asked, “Lord, would you give me one of your pennies?”

“Sure,” said God, “just a second.”

Riddle answers

1. Lunch and supper

2. Mount Everest; it just hadn’t been discovered yet.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The television puppet Howdy Doody had 48 freckles, one for each state of the U.S. at that time.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: A main character in the Howdy Doody show was Clarabell the clown. He mainly communicated through mime, honking the horn on his belt and squirting seltzer. Why did Clarabell not talk?