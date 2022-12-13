Stroller: If you have a beard, be careful about wearing red

TODAY’S WORD is cheugy. Example: Carly’s mom thought she was dressed in the current style, but her daughter decided that her look was completely cheugy.

MONDAY’S WORD was nomophobia. It means: fear or worry at the idea of being without your phone or unable to use it. Example: Kylie’s freak-out after misplacing her phone led her mother to think that her daughter had nomophobia.

Holiday concerts

Magna Vista High School Concert Band will have its Holiday Concert at 6:30 this evening at the high school.

Laurel Park Middle School’s band concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alert kids

This happened the other day to Tim Collins of Collinsville: “I was alone in the car. I pulled up to a stoplight and there is a little kid in the backseat of the car beside me. He is looking at me and waving like he knows me. Then he gets his sister’s attention. Now they are both staring, smiling and waving. Then it dawns on me — If you are an old, chubby guy, and your beard is turning white — don’t wear red.

“I gave them a wink and put my finger to my lips to say ‘Shhhhh.’ They just smiled.

“Happy birthday to me and Merry Christmas. I’m still the sexiest looking Santa I know.”

Prickly holly

Darlene Carter shared some interesting information about hollies, which is confirmed in various sources including National Geographic: Holly can change the shape of its leaves to keep nibbling deer away. Holly leaves may be spiny lower on the shrub or tree and then have smoother edges higher up. The spines and prickles are a defense to keep herbivores from eating the leaves. A holly which has not been bothered by animals eating it (or perhaps our pruning it) may have smoother leaves all around.

‘Goblin mode’

The 2022 Oxford Word of the Year, chosen by public vote for the first time, went to “goblin mode” by a 93 percent majority. Oxford defines goblin mode as “a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The first known use of “goblin mode” was in 2009, when someone tweeted: “m was in full hyperactive goblin mode last night. it was as if she ate a bag of sugar-coated candy, then washed it down with a few red bulls.”

Local athletes

Later this month the Bulletin Sports Department will roll out its annual “Where are they now?” stories. Do you know someone from Martinsville, Henry County or Patrick County currently playing sports at the college or pro level, or still coaching? Let us know! You can email cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The wise men of the Bible are sometimes called the “three kings” or “three magi,” but in reality, they were the equivalent of astrologers because they followed the patterns of the stars.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What year did the candy cane originate?