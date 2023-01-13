Stroller: Improve your Friday the 13th with an enticing soup

TODAY’S WORD is peristeronic. Example: Callum was collecting all of the peristeronic books he could find after a pigeon flew in his window las night and wouldn’t leave.

THURSDAY’S WORD was agelast. It means one who never laughs. Example: Heather’s parents were concerned for her because even after being tickled, watching a funny movie and witnessing her dad do a funny dance she was still agelast.

Friday the 13th

Watch out — today is Friday the 13th! But why does the number 13 have such a bad rap?

First of all, 13 is the number right after 12, and 12 gets all the glory — a dozen donuts, 12 months of the year, 12 days of Christmas, 12 tribes of Israel, 12 labors of Hercules, 12 zodiac signs ... you get the picture.

Many tall buildings have no 13th floor; it just goes from the 12th to the 14th floor. Leaving out a 13th item, in fact, dates all the way back to the Code of Hammurabi, from about 3,800 years ago. That is a list of 282 rules — but there is no Rule # 13 — carved in stone. However, it is unknown whether 13 was left out on purpose or if it was due to a mistake.

The number 13 definitely has a strike against it — it was the number of people who were at The Last Supper: Jesus and his 12 guests. And Jesus was crucified on a Friday, which also is said to be the day Eve enticed Adam to eat the bad apple, and the day Cain killed his brother, Abel.

Bacon Potato Cheddar Soup

Instructions:

1 lb. bacon

5 garlic cloves, chopped

½ medium Spanish onion, chopped

12 ounces cheddar cheese, grated

4-5 lbs. potatoes, peeled and diced

⅓ cup chicken base

1 gallon water

12 oz. heavy cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large stockpot, brown bacon to crisp on medium heat. Set bacon aside and sauté garlic and onion in same pot. In a separate large stockpot, dissolve chicken base in 1 gallon of water and bring to a boil.

Add diced potatoes and crumbled bacon to onion, garlic and drippings. Add chicken stock and heavy cream. Fold ingredients well. Turn heat up to medium high and let cook for 45-60 minutes or until potatoes are very soft. Stir in grated cheddar cheese and add salt and pepper to taste.

This recipe from Ryan Wood was in a 2006 Bulletin article.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Many people assume that French fries get their name because they originated in France. It turns out that the origin of the food is quite foggy, but most theories say that they originated in Belgium. That’s where the similarities end, though. One theory says that the name comes from the fact that in Belgium at the time, people were speaking French and then the word association was attached to the food. Another says that the Irish phrase “to French,” which was used to refer to cutting an item was brought over with the Iris to the United States.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is arachibutyrophobia?