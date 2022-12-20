Stroller: Instead of whipped cream, serve it topped with custard

TODAY’S WORD is agathist. Example: Based on her observations of his actions and through conversing with him, Hannah thought that her friend Justin might be an agathist.

MONDAY’S WORD was snatched. It means excellent, especially when it comes to personal appearance. Example: Sarah knew she had picked a good outfit when everyone kept telling her it was snatched.

Custard

In Monday’s Stroller we talked about eggnog. That puts us in mind of custard, which is a great dessert or topping for dessert at holiday meals.

Like eggnog, custard is made of milk (and maybe cream) and eggs. Custard is cooked, and eggnog isn’t. Custard is flavored with vanilla, and eggnog with spices, most notably nutmeg, and often also is prepared with alcohol such as bourbon, brandy, cognac, whiskey or rum.

There are three main types of custard: stirred custard, baked custard and steamed custard.

Steamed custards are more common in Asia and tend to be savory, such as chawanmushi in Japan, gyeran-jim in Korea and custards made with coconut milk in Thai.

A stirred custard is like a sauce to ladle over desserts such as pie or rhubarb crumble or gelatin, and it also can be drunk like eggnog. It is a nice alternative to whipped cream.

Stirred custard

2 cups milk

1/2 cup sugar

2 egg yolks

1 TBS cornstarch, optional

1 tsp. vanilla

In a saucepan over medium-low heat, stir sugar into the milk. Stir continuously until sugar dissolves into the milk and milk comes close to a boil, but don’t let it boil.

Stir yolks. If you would like a thicker custard, stir the cornstarch evenly into the yolks. Slowly ladle a little milk into the yolks, whisking the yolks continuously. Stir in more and more milk, whisking all the while, until about half the milk has been combined with the yolks; then stir the yolk-mixture into the pot of milk on the stove.

Stir the custard as it cooks until it becomes thick enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. If you use cornstarch, you can bring the custard to a higher temperature without worrying about the custard curdling, because the starch buffers the egg proteins; but if you cook it without cornstarch, cook it more slowly over a lower heat (and then strain out the solids through cheesecloth).

After removing the custard from the heat, stir in vanilla. Serve warm or let cool.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The modern-day Santa Claus is based on folklore traditions surrounding the fourth-century Christian figure Saint Nicholas. Saint Nicholas is also the English figure of Father Christmas and the Dutch figure of Sinterklaas.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where did the gingerbread house originate?