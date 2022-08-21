Stroller: Is there an emoji for corn cob jelly or holiday parade?

TODAY’S WORD is disparate. Example: Julie decided that she and her ex-boyfriend were too disparate in interests, beliefs and personalities to work out in the long term, so she ended the relationship.

FRIDAY’S WORD was commensurate. It means corresponding in size or degree; in proportion. Example: In the process of hiring a new director for a company, the job listing states that the salary with be commensurate with the experience of the individual applying for the job.

Emojis

New emojis (little drawings or symbols people can use while texting) are about to be released to people’s phones. Grid reports that new ones include a black bird, a hand (available all skin colors) held up in the “hush” manner. a light blue heart, a donkey, a moosehead, a gingerroot, a jellyfish, a hair pick, a red fan, peas in a pod, a duck, a flute, a wifi signal and a hyacinth.

Anyone can suggest an emoji, but the process of getting one is approved. That process is handled by the Unicode Consortium, an international body made up of entities that deal with emojis, such as Apple, Google and Facebook. They have to make sure emojis work across all kinds of phones and programs and in different countries, too.

Corn cob jelly

This recipe for Corn Cob Jelly by Lucy Cline of Horsepasture was in the Sept. 18, 1972, edition of the Bulletin and discovered when Bulletin staff were going through newspaper archives to produce the Today in History column. The article says the jelly tastes like apple jelly: 1 dozen red corn cobs (dry), 2 quarts water, 1 package pectin, 3 cups sugar. Wash cobs and break into 4-inch pieces and place in pot with water. Boil 30 minutes. Strain juice from cobs. Measure out 3 cups of juice and put in a large pan with pectin. Bring to a boil and let boil for 1 minute. Add sugar and cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring at all times. Pour into jars and seal.

Today’s chuckle

A man walked into a bar on a slow night ans sat down. The bartender asked if he wanted a drink, and he replied, “No, thanks. I don’t drink. I tried it once but didn’t like it.”

Then he asked, “Would you like a cigarette?” The man replied, “No, thank you. I tried it once but didn’t like it.”

Then the bartender asked if he’d like to play a game of pool, and again, the man turned him down. “I tried pool once but didn’t like it,” the man said. “In fact, I wouldn’t be here at all, but I’m waiting for my son.”

“Let me guess,” the bartender said. “He’s an only child.”

Christmas Parade

Charles Roark, the owner of the MHC Christmas Parade, has announced that the parade will be held Nov. 19, and the theme will have to do with Christmas in motion.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: What was the secret of that old clock?

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Coffee beans are not actual beans, though they are called beans because of their appearance. What are they?