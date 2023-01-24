Stroller: Is there any old wives' tale about high power bills?

TODAY’S WORD is swivet. Example: Juliette was in a complete swivet when she found out that her in-laws were coming for dinner in the next 30 minutes and she hadn’t known in advance to prepare a meal.

MONDAY’S WORD was apricity. It means the warmth of the sun in winter. JoAnne bundled up to take her dog for a walk in the middle of a gloomy winter day and enjoyed the surprising apricity as the sun appeared from behind a cloud.

No snow?

Ever since that thunderstorm last week, the Stroller has been watching the weather forecast looking for snow. Legend or perhaps an old wives’ tale has it that it’ll snow 10 days after thunder and lightning in the winter.

It’s been about 10 days, hasn’t it? Or pretty close to that ... and so far, no signs of snowflakes.

Winter thunderstorm lore aside, shouldn’t we have had at least a few snow days by now?

Old wives’ tales

How many of these old wives’ tales did you hear growing up and/or follow to this day?

If you swim after eating, you’ll drown.

If you are prone to ulcers you can’t eat spicy foods.

Eating turkey makes you tired.

If you shave your hair, it will grow back thicker/darker/faster.

If you cross your eyes for too long, they’ll get stuck that way.

Cats suck babies’ breath.

If you get cold you’ll catch a cold.

Plucking one gray hair will make two more grown in.

The five-second rule.

Eating carrots will improve your eyesight.

Hair of the dog cures a hangover.

Sitting too close to the TV will ruin your eyes.

Feed a cold, starve a fever.

Never wake a sleepwalker.

If a pregnant woman carries high, it’s a girl; if she carries low, it’s a boy.

Power bills

Just like practically everyone else, the Stroller got a shockingly high electricity bill recently. How high is yours? Bulletin reporter Monique Holland is writing a story about the hike in electricity rates and how it is affecting people. If you’d like to share your experiences with her to help with the story, email her at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or call her at 276-638-8801 ext. 2370.

Ribbon-cuttings

The MHC Chamber of Commerce will hold ribbon-cuttings for two new businesses this week: Sobrius, at 9850 Virginia Ave. in Bassett, at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, and Greg James Insurance, at 133 E. Market St., Suite 101, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Today’s chuckle

The new salon opened up across the street from the established beauty shop. It put up a large sign: “We give $10 haircuts.”

The beauty shop then put up its sign: “We fix $10 haircuts.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Several fast-food restaurants lay claim to operating the first drive-thru establishment, but Red’s Giant Hamburg in Springfield, Missouri, opened the first in 1947. In-N-Out opened a drive-thru in 1948, Jack in the Box in 1951, Wendy’s in 1971 and McDonald’s in 1975.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: At which university did Prince William and Kate Middleton meet?