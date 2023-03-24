TODAY’S WORD is garner. Example: Macey garnered significantly more Girl Scout cookie orders once her parents started taking the order forms to work.

THURSDAY’S WORD was masquerade. It means to assume the appearance of something one is not. Example: “Don’t switch the blade on the guy in shades, oh no; Don’t masquerade with the guy in the shades, oh no.” (Lyrics of “Sunglasses at Night” by Corey Hart, 1983)

Dance

If you enjoy dancing, the Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance keeps you at it each week with its Friday night dances, which go from 7-9:30 p.m. However, this week, because of fundraising for the Cascade Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, there are two. Tonight’s dance features music by Silver Eagles, and Saturday’s features music by Oldskool.

Hazardous Waste Day

In yesterday’s column the Stroller wrote all about Household Hazardous Waste Day, except for one thing — the date! That’s a rather important detail, wouldn’t you say? On Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, households can bring hazardous waste items to the Bassett Service Station at 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett. Thanks to the Stroller reader who called the office (638-8801 ext. 2430) to point out that oversight.

Brunswick stew

Members of the Bassett Ruritan Club are making Brunswick stew, and if you’d like to pick some up tomorrow, be sure to order it today. The cost will be $8/quart; call Don Kendrick at 276-806-1071 or Joe Varner at 276-629-1411. It will be ready to be picked up Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Today’s chuckle

Mr. Henderson went to the doctor because he wasn’t feeling well, and he described his symptoms and discomforts. The doctor left the room and returned with four bottles of pills.

The doctor said, “Take the green pill with a big glass of water when you get up in the morning. Take the red pill with a big glass of water before lunch. Take the yellow pill with a big glass of water before supper, and take the blue pill with a big glass of water after supper.”

Alarmed to be put on so much medication, the man said, “What in the world is wrong with me?”

“You haven’t been drinking enough water,” the doctor said.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: John J. Loud (1844-1916) got the first patent for a ballpoint pen in 1888, inspired by trying to make a writing instrument that would write on leather, which the fountain pens used back then couldn’t do. He used a revolving steel ball held in place by a socket, which he described as “an improved reservoir or fountain pen, especially useful, among other purposes, for marking on rough surfaces such as wood, coarse wrapping paper, and other articles where an ordinary pen could not be used.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Even though Loud invented the ballpoint pen in 1888, it wasn’t produced commercially until when?