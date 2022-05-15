Stroller: It's celebration time with graduates - share your good news

TODAY’S WORD is ebullient. Example: Sheila’s tabby kitten that she recently adopted is so ebullient that she is sometimes overwhelmed by how quickly it runs around the room.

FRIDAY’S WORD was fallacious. It means based on a mistaken belief. Example: The parties involved assured everyone that the allegations were fallacious but, in reality, they were quite true.

Graduations

Local filmmaker Myron Smith was graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Commonwealth University Friday, and some of the Bulletin staff went with his family and friends to cheer him on during the graduation ceremony.

Smith, a 2002 graduate of Magna Vista High Schools, has been entertaining the community for years with his movies, concerts, art projects and more, and off and on he has taken various college classes. In 2019 he entered VCU Art’s Photo + Film program. It wouldn’t surprise those familiar with his work to learn he earned straight A’s and was graduated with a grade point average of 4.0.

New graduates are celebrating across the region this month. The Bulletin is the place to share this milestone: Send the basic information (student name, high school, college if applicable, and parents’ and grandparents’ names and were they live) along with a photo to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, or bring to the Bulletin at 19 E. Church St., uptown.

Today’s chuckle

How many university graduates does it take to change a light bulb? One, but it may take up to seven years.

What happened when Brandi didn’t pass her final exam for her cosmetology degree? She had to sign up for makeup classes.

I got hit by a car on the way to graduation. The worse part is, I had the right of passage.

I will never forget my daughter’s words to me at her graduation: “Wow, Dad — After 18 years you decide to come back.”

Kitchen tips

Make small amounts of whipped cream by pouring the cream into a mug or tumbler and using an immersion blender to whip it.

For neat slices of cheesecake, warm the knife in hot water, then wipe it dry before slicing.

Maximize on storage by installing small hooks on the insides of the cabinets to store various gadgets and tools.

Have an easier time juicing citrus fruits by microwaving them for 7 to 10 seconds each, then roll the fruit hard on the counter with your palm.

If your tomato-based sauce is too acidic, shred a carrot and add it to the sauce. The sweetness of the carrot balances out the acidity.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious military decoration that is awarded by the United States government. It honors individuals who have distinguished themselves with great acts of valor and is often awarded to American soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardian and coast guardsmen.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the Medal of Honor usually awarded by?

