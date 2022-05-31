Stroller: It's not the mark so much as knowing where to put it

TODAY’S WORD is slipshod. Example: Carolyn ordered a new vase for her house off of the internet, but the shipping company was so slipshod with the package that it was broken when she unboxed it.

SUNDAY’S WORD was nesh. It means sensitive to the cold. Example: Some animals are extremely nesh and some, like polar bears, arctic foxes, leopard seals and snow leopards are the opposite.

Kitchen tips

To keep a fried egg perfectly round — and add a bit of flavor — draw a circle in the frying pan with the cut end of a clove of garlic, and crack the egg into the circle.

Make a rosette of pepperoni for your next snack tray: Take a drinking glass or wine glass and lay a slice of pepperoni (this will be a petal) on it, hanging half in and half out out of the glass. Lay another slice, overlapping by half. Keep hanging pepperoni slices all the way around until it is full. Overturn the glass onto the serving tray, and remove the glass, leaving the pepperoni slices looking like an open rose.

Serve truffle in an interesting way: Scoop a large waffle cone open-side down into it to fill the cone with truffle; press down light, give it a slight twist and pull up. A light, fluffy truffle works best for this.

To get milk foam on top of espresso or coffee, pour the milk into a frothing soap dispenser and pump the milk out from it. Be sure there’s no soap in it or you will get an unpleasant taste surprise!

Today’s chuckle

During college orientation, the RA tells the students, “The women’s dorm is out of bounds for men after 10 p.m. The fine for breaking this rule the first time is $25. The fine for breaking this rule the second time is $50. The fine for the third time is $100. Are there any questions?”

A guy raised his hand and asked, “How much for a season pass?”

And another:

After serving his company faithfully for 30 years, the gifted engineer finally retired. Six months later, the company called him in for help with a problem they swore only he could solve. They had been through various other repairmen, to no avail.

The reluctant retiree returned to the scene of his long career and spent a day and a half — which he much rather would have spent on the golf course — studying the machine. At the end of the day he marked a small “X” on a part of it with chalk and said, “This is the part you need to replace.” They did, and the machine worked perfectly after that. The company executives were thrilled until they received his bill for $20,000.

The company’s accountant demanded an itemized bill for such a high cost.

The engineer sent in this bill: “One chalk mark, $1. Knowing where to put it, “19,999.”

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest type of recorded soup, dated in 6000 B.C., is said to call for sparrow and hippopotamus meat.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How did the pound cake get its name?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.