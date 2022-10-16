Stroller: It's proper fall fun with Family and Friends Day

TODAY’S WORD is equivocal. Example: The ending of the book Jude just finished left her in distress because the ending is widely known to be equivocal.

FRIDAY’S WORD was congruous. It means: in agreement or harmony. Example: The scientist found that when she retested her hypothesis via experiment, the results were congruous with earlier observations.

Big picnic

The folks at Gethsemane Holiness Church invite everyone to its big Friends and Family Day at Jack Dalton Park off Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville. It starts with a worship service at 11 a.m. Afterward they will be serving fried fish, hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, french fries, coleslaw and drinks.

“We will be there all day,” said church member Altheia Wallace. The church will have plenty of games going for fun.

Gethsemane is in Bassett on Blackberry Road, and Bishop Gordon and Jane Warren a the pastor and First Lady minister.

Persimmons

Persimmons are natural to Virginia, and the tree is common in natural areas, and some people have it planted in their yards. If you’re lucky enough to get some, try this recipe by Annelle Williams, originally printed in the Bulletin several years ago. The Stroller used to bring over persimmons for Williams and her mother each fall to make this or other goodies.

2 cups persimmon pulp*

1 stick butter, melted and cooled

1/2 cup corn oil

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar, packed

4 eggs, beaten

2 cups self-rising flour

1 cup evaporated milk

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon

Dash of cloves and nutmeg

1 cup chopped pecans (optional)

1 cup shredded coconut (optional)

It takes a big mixing bowl of persimmons to make 2 cups of pulp. Rinse the persimmons gently and remove any debris. Let them dry. Then either use a pulper to separate the skin and seeds from the pulp, or force through a sieve or strainer. You can freeze the pulp and then thaw completely when ready to make puddings.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Add the melted, cooled butter and corn oil to both cups of sugar and stir until mixed. Add eggs and mix well. Alternate add flour and milk until all is combined. Stir in vanilla, persimmon pulp and cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. Fold in pecans and/or coconut, if desired.

Divide batter between three loaf pans greased generously with corn oil. Bake at for about 30 minutes. The pudding should be set, but not overcooked.

Cool in pan. Turn out onto foil paper. Wrap and store in refrigerator. Serve cold. May top with a little sweetened whipped cream.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The longest poem in the world is called “Mahābhārata.” It is an Indian epic poem with 220,000 verses and 1.8 million words and a man named Vyasa is credited with writing it.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the oldest extant poem?