 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Stroller: It's scarecrow time, and Patrick Co. does it up right

  • 0
The Stroller
Holly Kozelsky

TODAY’S WORD is engender. Example: Karl felt that he was not being treated respectfully by his coworkers which engendered him to speak with his boss about the treatment he was getting.

TUESDAY’S WORD was iconoclast. It means a person who attacks cherished beliefs or institutions. Example: On a first date, Lily quickly found out that the guy was a severe iconoclast and decided not to ever contact him again.

Scarecrows

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is putting on Scarecrow Contest for the third time year. Local businesses, organizations, homeowners and everyone else are invited to decorate a scarecrow for display.

Scarecrows can be themed to a business, movie character, a traditional scarecrow or whatever the decorator decides. To enter the contest, create your scarecrow and fill out the form by Saturday. After, pictures will be compiled for voting through an online form that will run through Oct. 31.

People are also reading…

Scarecrows must be visible form the road. If your location does not have roadside frontage, call the Chamber and they will help work something out.

The form can be found on the chamber website www.patrickchamber.com and more information can be found by calling 276-694-6012.

Pancake Day

It’s the area’s favorite unofficial holiday on Thursday: Pancake Day, hosted by the Martinsville Kiwanis Club. From breakfast time through supper, the Kiwanis will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes, along with a serving of sausage and a drink, for $7 (or $5 from any club member beforehand). All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Youth Foundation, which funds projects that help children and teenagers in the area. It’s held in the Broad Street Parking Lot on the corner of Broad and Church streets in uptown Martinsville.

Pumpkin cookies

On Sept. 30 the Stroller shared a recipe for pumpkin cookies, but instead of listing 2 tsp. each of baking powder and baking soda, we put down the baking soda twice. Whoops! We hope you didn’t come up with any surprises in your baking. Here is that recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat together 2 cups soft butter with 2 cups sugar. Add 2 tsp. baking soda, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. nutmeg and mix. Stir in 2 eggs and 2 tsp. vanilla until combined. Beat in one 15-oz can pumpkin and 4 cups flour. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Something else the recipe printed on Sept. 30 didn’t mention: Sometimes we stir in some walnuts and chocolate chips or raisins—and no one complains!

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first quote from “Pride and Prejudice,” and one of great note in literature study, is: “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, when Mr. Darcy first proposes to Elizabeth Bennet, what happens?

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

1922, second kindergarten teacher hired because 117 little boys and girls were too many to fit into Miss Hyde's room ... 1947, president declares "meatless Tuesday"; 1972, plan for uptown revitalization; 1997, AHES construction plans announced.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

1922, officers catch a whiskey runner from Winston-Salem; 1947, Pannill Post 42 invites Fieldale Post 163, Bassett Post 11, Stuart Post 105 and Spencer Post 256 to event; 1972, 1886 Henry Bulletin receipt found; 1997, talks between Colonial Downs and local ministers falter.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

1922, C.W. Holt & Co.  to hold elaborate fashion show; 1947, President Truman’s drive for American “self-rationing” to head off starvation in Europe; 1972, school board agrees to expand Mt. Olivet Elementary; 1997, Archie W. Vipperman did not survive plane crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Candy vs candy: The ultimate Halloween matchup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert