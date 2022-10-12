Stroller: It's scarecrow time, and Patrick Co. does it up right

TODAY’S WORD is engender. Example: Karl felt that he was not being treated respectfully by his coworkers which engendered him to speak with his boss about the treatment he was getting.

TUESDAY’S WORD was iconoclast. It means a person who attacks cherished beliefs or institutions. Example: On a first date, Lily quickly found out that the guy was a severe iconoclast and decided not to ever contact him again.

Scarecrows

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is putting on Scarecrow Contest for the third time year. Local businesses, organizations, homeowners and everyone else are invited to decorate a scarecrow for display.

Scarecrows can be themed to a business, movie character, a traditional scarecrow or whatever the decorator decides. To enter the contest, create your scarecrow and fill out the form by Saturday. After, pictures will be compiled for voting through an online form that will run through Oct. 31.

Scarecrows must be visible form the road. If your location does not have roadside frontage, call the Chamber and they will help work something out.

The form can be found on the chamber website www.patrickchamber.com and more information can be found by calling 276-694-6012.

Pancake Day

It’s the area’s favorite unofficial holiday on Thursday: Pancake Day, hosted by the Martinsville Kiwanis Club. From breakfast time through supper, the Kiwanis will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes, along with a serving of sausage and a drink, for $7 (or $5 from any club member beforehand). All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Youth Foundation, which funds projects that help children and teenagers in the area. It’s held in the Broad Street Parking Lot on the corner of Broad and Church streets in uptown Martinsville.

Pumpkin cookies

On Sept. 30 the Stroller shared a recipe for pumpkin cookies, but instead of listing 2 tsp. each of baking powder and baking soda, we put down the baking soda twice. Whoops! We hope you didn’t come up with any surprises in your baking. Here is that recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat together 2 cups soft butter with 2 cups sugar. Add 2 tsp. baking soda, 2 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp. salt, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. nutmeg and mix. Stir in 2 eggs and 2 tsp. vanilla until combined. Beat in one 15-oz can pumpkin and 4 cups flour. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes.

Something else the recipe printed on Sept. 30 didn’t mention: Sometimes we stir in some walnuts and chocolate chips or raisins—and no one complains!

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first quote from “Pride and Prejudice,” and one of great note in literature study, is: “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In the novel “Pride and Prejudice” by Jane Austen, when Mr. Darcy first proposes to Elizabeth Bennet, what happens?