TODAY’S WORD is leucocholy. Example: After Kyle retired, he was surprised to find himself feeling leucocholy with all the free time he had available, when what he had assumed he’d be feeling was freedom and excitement.

FRIDAY’S WORD was peristeronic. It means: pertaining to or concerned with pigeons. Example: Callum was collecting all of the peristeronic books he could find after a pigeon flew in his window last night and wouldn’t leave.

Sourdough bread

This sourdough bread recipe was featured in a 2010 edition of the Martinsville Bulletin and was contributed by Kathy Johnson. It will need to be started a few days in advance unless you already have a sourdough starter prepared to use.

Starter:

3 tablespoons instant potatoes

¾ cup sugar

1 cup warm water

1 package yeast

Mix all ingredients together. Let stand in refrigerator for 3 or 4 days. The instant potatoes and sugar will feed the yeast and create a fermented sourdough starter that is ideal for sandwich bread or rolls. The dough may be sweeter than it traditionally would be.

Take out and feed with the feeder ingredients below.

Feeder:

3 tablespoons instant potatoes

⅓ cup sugar

1 cup warm water

Mix all ingredients together and add them to the starter. Let stand at room temperature for 8-12 hours before beginning to make your bread.

Bread dough:

1 ½ cups warm water

1 cup starter

½ cup oil

⅓ cup sugar

1 tablespoon salt

6 cups bread flour

Mix all ingredients in a large bowl before transferring to a different large, greased bowl (can use cooking spray). Cover the dough with wax paper before letting stand on counter 8 to 12 additional hours.

Once it is fully rested, punch down the dough and knead on a floured surface until soft (3-4 minutes) and divide equally into three parts. Knead each part and shape into sprayed loaf pans.

Brush the top of each loaf with oil and let them rise for an additional 8 to 12 hours at room temperature.

Once all the loaves have been rested, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bake for 40 minutes. Let stand at room temperature to cool for 10 minutes and then turn the loaves out of their pans. Transfer to a cooling rack to completely cool before cutting your loaves into slices.

Today’s chuckle

Why did the loaf of bread hate hot summers? Because the weather is too toasty.

How does the bread court his sweetheart? With lots and lots of flours.

What did the toast say to the psychic? You bread my mind.

What did one slice of bread say to another after a long day? Don’t worry, tomorrow will be butter.

Why did the baker’s card get declined? He didn’t have enough dough.

Why was the loaf of bread upset? His plans kept going a rye.

These bread jokes came from Southernliving.com.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Arachibutyrophobia is the fear of getting peanut butter stuck to the roof of one’s mouth.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What does Dorito mean in Spanish?