Stroller: It's still too good to be true, but people keep trying

TODAY’S WORD is peckish. Example: While the Kitchen Committee was setting up for the covered dish supper, Janie, who was feeling peckish, sneaked several pieces of food here and there, from platters where the absences wouldn’t be noticed.

MONDAY’S WORD was pettish. It means (of a person or his behavior) childishly bad-tempered and petulant. Example: Journee enjoyed babysitting for the most part, but she avoided the pettish Johnson children.

Reunion

The annual Cannaday reunion will be held Sunday at the Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett — a new location. Bring plenty of food, organizers say; plates and utensils will be provided. The meal will begin at 1 p.m., leaving plenty of time to arrive from church. For more information, call 276-734-5154 or 276-421-2212.

Scams

“Scammers hope to pack their pocketbooks while we all try to unpack the pounds,” warns a notice from AARP. In 2021, bogus diet products and programs accounted for nearly 30% of all complaints in the category of health care scams, as the AARP quotes the Federal Trade Commission.

The AARP says that many of these scams start websites that look legitimate, “with supposed celebrity endorsements.” They encourage people to sign up for free trials, but it’s hard to see in the fine print that signing up actually gets you on the hook for regular orders or additional products.

More so, a lot of those products marked as “natural” or “organic” may be unsafe.

Technology may be changing at a rapid pace, but the basic precepts of health aren’t. If it seems too good to be true, it usually still is. Beware of “miracle products” or offers that promise “fast results,” the AARP warns. And if you do want to pursue something you come across, “seek advice from your trustworthy sources, such as your doctor or a dietician.”

The Queen

Since Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8, people locally have been remembering any connection they may have had with her.

David Minter brought to the Stroller a letter signed by Susan Hussey, lady-in-waiting, of Buckingham Palace. It reads, in part, “Dear Mr. Minter, The Queen wishes me to thank you for your letter enclosing a copy of a book written about you and your family, entitled “Extraordinary Service—The Life and Military Heritage of David Minter.” It was thoughtful of you to send a copy of this book for Her Majesty to see. It was also kind of you to tell The Queen that you have been looking into your family history and, although unable to reply to you personally, Her Majesty hopes you have enjoyed your research.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Rita Moreno won two Emmy Awards for performances on the Muppet Show. She also was on Sesame Street a few times, including singing “Women Can Be” and “There’s a Hole in the Bucket.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who was the star of Captain Kangaroo?