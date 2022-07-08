Stroller: It's the heart of the summer - blackberry and VBS season

Holly Kozelsky Follow Holly Kozelsky Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

TODAY’S WORD is palliate. Example: Her father’s doctor told Cheyenne’s that there was nothing left to do for him except for palliative treatment methods.

THURSDAY’S WORD was impute. It means to represent (something, especially something undesirable) as being done, caused, or possessed by someone; attribute. Example: Serena saw her cat hop down from the counter after she heard a big crash, which lead her to impute the crash, and the following mess, to her cat, Dolly.

VBS

Summer means vacation Bible school for children across the land, and that’s certainly the case in the local area. Several VBS’s are coming up, including at Smith Memorial Methodist, Hillcrest Baptist, Fort Trial Baptist and Mill Creek Baptist churches this week, and then several in the weeks beyond. Check out to day’s church news listings in the B section of the Bulletin for information.

Cool drinks

Hot summer days are best accompanied by cool summer drinks, and we have some more recipes here.

There’s one standby that’s always refreshing and can be put together with foods you may already have on hand. Simply fill a pitcher with water and ice and add several cucumber slices, oranges slices or both. Other fruit slices also can work, with lime being a favorite.

Watermelon limeade: Puree 16 cups of watermelon pieces (no seeds) with 1 1/4 cup lime juice. Pour over ice and add a splash of ginger ale. For a really fun presentation, make the hollowed-out watermelon the serving bowl.

Kiwi limeade spritzer: Puree the flesh of six kiwis with 3/4 cup sugar in a blender until smooth. In a 1-quart container, stir together 2 cups lemon juice with 1 liter of seltzer water. Chill until very cold. To serve, pour 1/2 cup of the kiwi mixture into each of eight tall glasses. Fill with ice, and add about 1/2 cup of the lemon-seltzer water. This can be garnished with a lemon or kiwi wedge on the rim of each glass.

Blackberry spritzer: It’s blackberry season. Send the kids out to the field or edge of the woods to do some picking. Eat most of the blackberries as soon as the kids walk in the door, or use them to make a pie if you have enough. Take two of the blackberries and, using a wooden spoon, smash them around a bit in a pitcher. Stir in 1 1/2 cup orange juice, 1 oz. lemon juice and 1 oz. cinnamon syrup, or a spoon of powdered cinnamon. Strain into glasses; top with soda water.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The corgi is said to be Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite dog breed. The queen is said to have owned over 30 corgis over the course of her reign, the number she has a time always varying. The highest amount at one time she is said to have at nine corgis.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Balto, a hard-working dog who helped bring medicine to Nome in Alaska and the inspiration of the 1995 animated movie “Balto,” was what breed of dog?