TODAY’S WORD is akrasia. Example: Rhonda was in an akrasia state of mind when she decided to stay out past her curfew even though she knew there would be consequences.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was foofaraw. It means a great fuss or disturbance about something insignificant, or an excessive amount of decoration or ornamentation. Example: The bed and breakfast was decorated so excessively for Christmas that visitors commented on the foofaraw.

Projects

Laser engraving

Be predictable with roses and chocolates, or surprise your sweetheart with a customized valentine you design yourself and make with a laser engraver.

You can do that at either one of Patrick & Henry Community College’s Fab Labs in a 2-hour workshop that costs $15: Patrick County, Saturday, at 10 a.m., and Dalton IDEA Center (in Martinsville), Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.

Wood designs

If you’re interested in making unique wood designs (not just valentines), you can do that with the Shopbot CNC Router in a longer course that will teach the basics of CNC production as well as computer design software. “Learn the Use The Shopbot CNC Router” will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in February at both Fab Labs. The cost is $104.

To register for either of those offerings, visit ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-5461.

Old seeds

Winter shares some of the joys of summer, because it’s prime time to plan the garden. A main part of that is getting seeds ready.

The Farmer’s Almanac gives instructions on how to figure if old seeds are still good. Fold a dampened paper towel in half, and put a few seeds on it. Fold that towel over the seeds and place it all in a zippered plastic bag or airtight container, in a warm location. After a few days, open it up and see if any seeds have sprouted. If they have, then those seeds should be good to use. If just some of them but not all have sprouted, then plant more seeds than you normally would to account for those that are not viable.

Mulch

It seems most people and businesses put down mulch in the spring, when everything outside is starting to look pretty (and reminding everyone of yard work). However, winter is a better time for mulch. In the time it takes to lay mulch you can elevate a dreary, gray, messy yard and gardens to a nice, even, rich shade of color and tidiness. That’s just what we see. Mulch also protects the perennials which remain dormant. Small plants and foliage will just grow right up through the mulch when it’s their time.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The fastest gallop ever recorded was 55 miles per hour. The horse who made the record was a quarter horse, the fastest horse in the world, and the breed is often used for racing. On average, horses gallop at around 27 to 30 miles per hour.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the reflex that most other animals, including humans, have that horses do not?