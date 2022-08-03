Stroller: It's tomato time, and here are some great recipes

TODAY’S WORD is surfeit. Example: Amanda consumed so many of her mother’s famous chocolate chip cookies that she was surfeited with the sweet treat for the time being.

TUESDAY’S WORD was vituperate. It means to blame or insult (someone) in strong or violent language. Example: The principal stepped between two students who were vituperating each other and knew she would have to ask other people what actually happened.

Riddles

See below for answers.

What can go up a chimney down, but can’t go down a chimney up?

What is at the end of everything?

What has a bottom at the top?

New books

In Tuesday’s Stroller we listed new library books that have been available for checkout for the past couple of weeks. Here is the list of books Blue Ridge Regional Library cataloger Melissa Rich is preparing today to put on the shelves Thursday:

“Black Dog: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods

“Reckoning: an FBI Thriller” by Catherine Coulter

“The Apple Creek Announcement” by Wande E. Brunstetter

“The Alaska Saga” by Tracie Peterson

“Sold on Love: a Maple Falls Romance” by Kathleen Fuller

“Building a Future: an Amish Legacy Novel” by Amy Clipston

“Aura of Night: a New Krewe of Hunters Novel” by Heather Graham

“Collage Your Life: Techniques, Prompts, and Inspiration for Creative Self-Expression and Visual Storytelling” by Melanie Mowinski

Tomatoes

There’s no topping the tomato as a summer delight—unless you want to top it with Mozzarella cheese or basil ... Here are some great ways to use that summer bounty:

Peach and tomato Caprese salad: Thinly slice two large heirloom tomatoes, two pitted, ripe peaches and an 8-ounce ball of Mozzarella cheese. Slice 6 fresh basil leaves. Lay it out nicely, alternating the tomato, peaches and cheese and sprinkle with basil and salt. Then whisk together 2 TBS olive oil, 1 TBS balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt, and drizzle it over.

Tomato pie: Tomato pie needs to be made at least once per summer. Start out by baking a 9-inch pie shell for 15 to 20 minutes, until browned. Slice or chop four large tomatoes and let them drain for a few minutes. Then lay the tomatoes over the crust and sprinkle over them some salt and thinly sliced basil (about a handful). Mix together 2 cups shredded cheese, such as cheddar, and 3/4 cup mayonnaise and spread on top. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Riddle answers

An umbrella

The letter G

Your legs

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Intelligent Whale was the nickname for an experimental hand-cranked submarine that was developed for potential use by the United States Navy in 1863. The design was completed by Augustus Price and Cornelius Scranton Bushnell and was completed and launched in 1866.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which whale is the mammal with the heaviest brain, up to six times heavier than a human brain?