Stroller: January is not the best time for doughnuts or sweets

TODAY’S WORD is draconian. Example: The advanced yoga class that Meredith attended this weekend was practically draconian and she was still sore from the session four days later.

THURSDAY’S WORD was jejunator. It means a person who fasts. Example: Kylie was known as a jejunator among her peers, often having a cleansing juice when everyone else was having a traditional meal.

Reader’s Diary

Do you remember the heyday of the Reader’s Diary, when we would read people’s firsthand accounts of interesting or sentimental or funny moments of life? Let’s get those going again. People love them.

A Reader’s Diary is not poetry, and it’s not a commentary or opinion piece. It’s simply a real-life story. The Christmas Day edition of the Bulletin had two, one by Dillard Norman of Martinsville and the other by Joe Engle of Ridgeway. Many people contacted the Bulletin to say they enjoyed reading those and would like to read more (hint, hint, wink, wink).

An all-time great when it came to Reader’s Diaries was the late Margaret Adkins, who delighted readers with accounts of different things that happened to her throughout her life. Her writing had a special way of capturing the way we think and feel at all stages of life — childhood, newlywed, middle-aged, retiree, and then elderly.

If you’s like to give it a shot, here’s how: Write a true account (it could be entertaining, scary, funny, sentimental, etc.), around 500 to 700 words long (about one page typed or two or three pages handwritten). Bring it to the Bulletin office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville, or mail to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115, or email to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com. Be sure to include your phone number (just for us to call if we have questions) and a two- or three-line biography of yourself plus a photograph of yourself.

Resolutions

During the latest Laurel Park Middle School PTO meeting, the topic of what could be sold for fundraisers came up. Doughnuts seemed like a good choice until someone mentioned that January is not the best time to be selling sweets — people are on their New Year’s resolutions. Everyone else nodded in agreement, so the Krispy Kremes will wait until February.

Exercise more

Lose weight

Get organized

Learn a new skill or hobby

Live life to the fullest

Save more money / spend less money

Quit smoking

Spend more time with family and friends

Travel more

Read more

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In Spain, Guatemala and some other countries, grapes are eaten at the stroke of midnight at the New Year. They specifically eat 12 grapes, one for each month of the new year, believing it will bring luck for the year to come.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is it not a good idea to eat lobster on New Year’s Day if you are superstitious?