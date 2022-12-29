Stroller: Join the Ararat Ruritan Club's 70th anniversary

TODAY’S WORD is jejunator. Example: Kylie was known as a jejunator among her peers, often having a cleansing juice when everyone else was having a traditional meal.

Household tips:

You can flip a toaster on its side and grill cheese in it.

You can divide and store ground meat in a Ziplock bag. Just break off how much you need and keep the rest in the freezer for later.

If you place a wooden spoon over a pot of boiling water, it won’t bubble over.

Marshmallows can cure a sore throat—useful for kids who don’t like medicine.

A cereal box makes the perfect rubbish bin for your car.

For bananas to last longer before ripening, separate the bunch. To have them last longer before they ripen, leave them on the stem.

To save open blocks of cheese longer before they mold, wrap them in aluminum foil

Peppers with three bumps on the bottom are sweeter and better for eating. Peppers with four bumps on the bottom are stronger flavored.

Add a teaspoon of water when frying ground beef. It will help pull the grease away from the meat during cooking.

Place a large, strong rubber band around an open paint can (top to bottom) to wipe your brush on and keep paint off the side of the can.

Use a staple remover to keep a key ring pried open to add or remove keys.

Run a paper bag through your printer for designs and text.

Use a micro-fiber cloth to prevent frost from forming on the windshield.

Hold a nail steady between the tines of a comb while you hammer it in.

Use a post-it note to catch drilling debris.

70 Years

The Ararat Ruritan Club will celebrate 70 years of service to the community and fellowship in January, and to mark the occasion, it will hold a celebration from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the club building, 4711 Ararat Highway. Ruritan National President Glenn Broadwater will be in attendance and there will be an awards presentation along with cake and refreshments.

Sponsored by the Critz Ruritan Club, the Ararat club was chartered on Jan. 9, 1953, with 29 members, mostly farmers. The club now has 39 members who pledge to support urban and rural communities in times of stress and need through fellowship, goodwill and community service. All former members and their relatives are invited so they can be recognized for their part in keeping Ararat a better community in which to work and to live.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Where are grapes eaten at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s?