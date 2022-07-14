Stroller: Jumping through hoops for some fun this weekend

TODAY’S WORD is cavort. Example: Aaron’s dog Spot cavorted around the house while he was at work, leaving a mess to clean up once he came home.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was calumny. It means the making of false and defamatory statements about someone in order to damage their reputation; slander. Example: Carlos watched in awe from the doorway as one of his classmates made a calumny to their teacher about who had ripped the rug in the classroom.

HoopFest

In Sandy Level, summer means basketball camp sponsored by Garrett Dillard — and this year’s is starting today. Sandy Level HoopFest runs from 9 a.m. to noon today through Saturday. It’s at 12 Unity Drive in Axton, and kids who are interested in attending don’t have to do anything more than just show up.

Dillard is familiar to the community as a county supervisor, and he works in Henry County schools. He has sponsored the basketball camp each summer as well as the Sandy Level Stop the Violence Walk and program, which absolutely fills Saint John Missionary Baptist Church with hundreds of people each January, for many years. His phone number is 336-253-0663.

Neighborhood Heroes

Friday night at Hooker Field is special for first responders. It’s Hometown Heroes Night, when all law enforcement, firefighters, EMT’s, rescue workers, health care workers and 911 dispatchers get into the Martinsville Mustangs ballgame free, just by showing their work ID or badge.

Golf

Eastman will hosts it annual United Way golf tournament Saturday at Chatmoss Country Club, with tee time at 1:30 p.m. Hole in one on Par 3 wins $15,000, sponsored by Nelson Automotive Group. It’s open to the first 18 teams. For more information, contact Wesley Haynes at 276-627-3464 or wesley.haynes@eastman.com or Johnathan Hartsock at 276-788-3494 or jjhart@eastman.com.

Today’s chuckle

What is the only sport in which the basket gets filled but never is full? Basketball.

What is a basketball player’s favorite place to eat? Dunkin’ Donuts.

People always used to ask me if I played basketball, since I was tall. They quit doing that once I started asking them back if they played mini-golf.

If a basketball team was chasing a baseball team, what time would it be? Five after nine.

Did you hear about the referee who got fired from the NBA? Supposedly he’s a whistleblower.

What is a baskeball player’s favorite part of outer space? Shooting stars.

What’s the difference between a ball hot and time? Time passes.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The animated cartoon character Scooby-Doo is portrayed as a Great Dane. Great Danes originated in Germany to protect estates and hunt wild boars. The breed is the tallest dog breed in the world, with some reaching up to 32 inches at the shoulder.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What type of dog breed was Lassie?