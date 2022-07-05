Stroller: Keep cool with these tips, and be cool at Franks & Dranks

TODAY’S WORD is pert. Example: Christy’s friends and family often refer to her as pert because of the way she is never afraid to speak her mind and be blunt.

SUNDAY’S WORD was abrogate. It means to repeal or do away with. Example: Jessie abrogated her parents after they continued to be unsupportive of her healthy life choices.

Friday fun

Starting off the work week with a day off — the Fourth of July — really gives this week a summer feel, doesn’t it? Keep up the momentum by ending it Friday with Franks & Dranks, a garden party hosted by Piedmont Arts.

The fun begins at 6 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden on the corner of Mulberry and Starling (but moves inside Piedmont Arts in case of rain). Hylton’s Wood-Cooking Grill will cook and serve hot dogs and some of their famous side dishes. D.J. What (Kasey Lucas) will keep the party going with his mixture of music and banter. It’s also Teacher Appreciation Night, and each teacher who presents his or her ID will receive a free drink.

Bring lawn chairs or a blanket for seating. Tickets cost $20 and can be bought at Piedmont Arts or over Piedmontarts.org.

Keeping cool

Preparing for the week ahead, the Stroller peeked through magazine articles and books and scrolled the internet for tips on keeping cool. We won’t bore you with the stuff you already know, such as avoid the sun when it’s at its peak between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; drink plenty of water throughout the day; and save your yard work for either first thing in the morning or late in the evening. However, we will share some of the more unusual tips we came across:

Refrigerate or freeze your bedsheets.

Keep soft gel freezer packs in the freezer during the day. At night, wrap a few in towels and place them underneath your sheets.

Eat spicy foods, which helps cool you down by increasing your blood circulation, which gets you sweaty, which is the body’s way of cooling you down.

Don’t overlook the shading power of a hat with a brim or even an umbrella which, if you carry it on a day that’s not raining, you could just call a parasol. (The word “parasol” has more meaning in the Latin languages — “para” means “for” and “sol” means “sun”.)

Cool down your body’s hot zones by applying an ice pack or bottle filled with cold water to your pressure points: ankles, behind the knees, wrists, elbow bends, neck and temples.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Irish Wolfhound was bred in Ireland to protect and hunt wolves. This breed is the tallest of all the dog breeds, resembling a greyhound in build but on a larger scale. They also have a wiry coat that can withstand cold temperatures and damp weather.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which breed of dog is named after a stretch of Adriatic coast, and up to 15% of them suffer from hearing loss?

