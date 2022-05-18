Stroller: Keep up to date on the modern dating lingo

TODAY’S WORD is confrere. Example: Baxter always relished the company of his confrere at music conferences.

TUESDAY’S WORD was negging. It’s a new word that means a backhanded compliment to undermine someone’s confidence. Example: Frustrated, Julie decided to switch dating websites, because she’d just been encountering way too much negging in the one she had been using.

Negging

The practice of “negging” comes up now in regards to dating apps and websites. It refers to comments people make such as, “Dating you is so relaxing for me. Usually I date models, where there’s more pressure” or “If I ask you what books you read and you say you are more into watching TV, this probably isn’t going to go very far.”

Here’s some other new words when it comes to online dating:

Oystering: This comes from seeing the world as your oyster—celebrate your freedom by having as many dates with as many people as you please.

Roaching: When someone is oystering in secret.

Ghosting: When someone breaks off all contact, with no explanation, from a person he or she had been dating

Orbiting: When someone breaks off all direct contact with a person he was dating but continues to follow her or him on social media, even commenting on posts.

Pocketing: Keeping someone you’re dating separated from the rest of your life.

Breadcrumbing: Leading someone on, such as by making a lot of contact through texting and social media but not actually seeing the person.

Dry-dating: Not drinking any alcohol on dates. This came about as a flip from the drinking-too-much habits that many people found themselves with during the isolation of the pandemic.

Wokefishing: When someone portrays himself as more progressive than he really is.

Cuffing: When it seems lots of people are pairing up. “Cuffing season” is that time between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day, when people tend to be more inclined to stay in relationships.

Benching: Keeping a potential romantic partner on hold to have available in case the first choice(s) do not work out.

Today’s chuckle

If you were dating an FBI agent and you broke up, he would be your Fed Ex.

I never should’ve dated that tennis player — love means nothing to him.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Peonies, which are in bloom now, are known for attracting big, black ants. That’s not a bad thing—the ants, which are easy to find and brush off the flower, keep away other critters (which would damage the flower or hide away in it and come out to surprise you when you least expect it). Ants do not damage the peonies; they are there for one of the same reason: the lush, sweet smell which, as it is of interest to the ants, comes from the peonies’ nectar which is a source of nutrition.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Chinese word for peony is “sho yu,” which means what?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.