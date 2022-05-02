Stroller: Keeping up with folks here and there around town

TODAY’S WORD is cark. Example: Doing too much digging into her boyfriend’s social media account always carks her.

SUNDAY’S WORD was virtuoso. An incredibly talented musician, or in other areas. Example: Isabelle was a virtuoso in most art forms from a young age just like her mother, but her sister was not so lucky.

Golf

The Martinsville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will hold its annual golf tournament on Saturday, May 21, at Oak Hills Golf and Event Center in Eden, N.C. It has a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Lunch will be provided. The cost is $70 per player or $260 for a foursome. For information, call Wayne Moore at 732-2379; to register, sent team member names and email addresses and payment via Zelle to mvakapis@gmail.com.

Odds & Ends

Betsy Roberts has retired from the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center after 27 years ... Retired Cpl. Pete Pettie recently celebrated his 90th birthday. He was with the Martinsville Police Department and now still works for the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office part-time at the front-door security checkpoint of the municipal building, which was decorated with balloons and a poster for his birthday. ... Dianne Minter Vann and Linda Door made it first to the Altrusa District Two Conference in State College, Penn., and were joined the next day by Martha Woody.

Mia Waddell performed as Old Lady/Server #3/Ensemble in Virginia Children’s Theatre’s “Madagascar” Friday and Saturday. ... Greg Arens was spotted recently at Pickle & Ash at a table with friends — right next to the mural he painted of a locally famous apple tree. ... Tahj Clanton, son of Brienna Hairston and grandson of Myra Hairson, recently was photographed with the governor.

Chris Parker, who held several roles including sports-related at Patrick & Henry Community College, will be the guest speaker for graduation at Southside Virginia Community College in Alberta ... Savanna James Holland is now at Uptown Bella’s.

Kitchen tips

Keep cookies and other baked goods soft by adding a piece of bread to the container in which you keep them.

Make even-sized steak fries at home: Just cut a potato into wedges with an apple slicer, then fry them.

Have an easier way of decorating cookies or cakes by having your toppings and other items stored in a multi-level lazy Susan. That keeps everything piled up, not spread out and in your way, leaving more work room on the table and giving less trouble stretching to reach things.

If you want to bake but didn’t leave out the butter to soften yesterday, cut the stick of butter into small slices or cubes and spread them out. They’ll soften in 20 minutes.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The painter Botticelli was invited to Rome to paint the wall of the Sistine Chapel in 1481?

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who lives in the Sistine Chapel?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.