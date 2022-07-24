Stroller: Kiosks let you avoid grumpy cashiers or choose nice ones

TODAY’S WORD is teeming. Example: That garden bed is teeming with worms.

FRIDAY’S WORD was cantankerous. Example: Barney is so cantankerous these days that Ethel’s friends wonder how she can put up with him all the time.

Self-checkout

We’ve been chatting about stores’ self check-outs, which Carolyn Hankins Holland of Axton and Makunda Abdul-Mbacke of Chatmoss both say they hate — “but sometimes it’s all they have,” Mbacke added.

Angie Johnson of Bassett goes through the lines of cheerful cashiers she likes, but uses self-checkout when the ones she isn’t so impressed with are the only options.

People who prefer it for assorted reasons include Melody Cartwright, Bonnie James Turner, James Watson, Rhona Minter, Mary Clark Dalton and Karen Conner (if they have just a few items); Missy Lannom (especially if she wants to hurry with food that will melt, Owen T. Hall, Elizabeth Ann Spence, Khalil Shadeed, Janice Agnew of Axton (just if she’s in a hurry), Lisa Martin (to pack her own groceries and avoid Covid), Jennifer Custer and Betsy Roberts.

Liz Lynch points out that self-checkout is a nice way to buy medicines and personal hygiene items anonymously, because “I’m 42 and I still feel awkward!”

Sarah Myler and Elizabeth Spence say it’s a myth that self-checkout costs cashiers their jobs. They both say it frees up those employees to do other things. Robert Hawkes points out that the development simply leads to different kinds of jobs, such as in technology.

Shewana Hairston-McSwain prefers her own bagging, though the area is too small for large amounts, and coupons work better when handled by actual cashiers.

Carolyn Baptist, Jaime Viera and Nira Penn say the prefer the personal interaction with cashiers.

Family reunion

The Prillaman family reunion will be held Sunday, July 31, at Fayerdale Hall at Fairy Stone State Park, starting at noon. All Prillaman family members and friends are invited.

Where are the bees?

Nancy Philpott of Bassett is wondering if anyone else is missing bees and butterflies this season. She has four butterfly bushes but no butterflies, and bumble bees but not honeybees are on the sunflowers. Nothing is buzzing around her vegetables or other flowers. “It’s distressing!” she says, and asks that other readers share their experiences this summer.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Product branding really took off about 100 years ago when the first modern grocery stores (Piggly Wiggly was the first, in 2016) meant for the first time, shoppers picked out their own products off the shelves, rather than the old shopping model of having a clerk fill their orders. That gave companies incentives to make eye-catching packaging.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first UPC (Universal Product Code) used?