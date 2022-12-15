Stroller: Leave the cooking to Horsepasture VFD - all day

TODAY’S WORD is slaps. Example: Justine’s friend Molly said that the song she was about to share absolutely slaps, and she was right.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was pressed. It means to be mad or upset about something. Example: Selena was pressed that her friends had made plans to hang out after school without her.

Patrick schools

Due to inclement weather, Patrick County schools will operate virtually, instead of in the classrooms, on Thursday.

Riddles

(For answers, see below)

1. I’m a cookie you might like to eat, and some might say I’m a Christmas treat. I have a brown body all down to my feet. What am I?

2. On Christmas Eve, Santa leaves his workshop in the North Pole to deliver presents to all the good children. In which direction does he travel first?

3. What do you call the Christmas scene after all the gifts have been opened?

4. What did the bald man say to his grandson after he opened the comb the boy had given him?

5. I am a plant seen every Christmas, which people hang from above. Try only to be caught under me with someone you love. What am I?

6. Who is always full and never hungry on Christmas?

Meals

No cooking on Saturday! The people of the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department will take care of that for you.

Their efforts will begin with a country breakfast buffet, from 6-10 a.m. On the menu is bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (both brown and white), eggs, apples and grits, with milk, juice and coffee to drink. The cost is $10.

Then, from 4-7 p.m., they will hold a hamburger steak dinner, from 4-7 p.m. The plates, at $10 each, will include a 10 oz. hamburger steak, baked potato, salad, rolls and a drink. No tickets are required — just come eat.

It’s a massive effort to prepare for, cook, serve and then clean up after one big community meal, and how those folks in Horsepasture manage to pull off two in one day we don’t know, but we sure appreciate it.

Christmas at the Farm

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (BRIM) of Ferrum College will host its sixth annual “Christmas at the Farm” event from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Farm Museum.

Visitors will enjoy homemade cookies and cider; holiday shopping with a variety of vendors at the pavilion; and tours of the farmhouse, which will be lit with lanterns for the holidays. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit blueridgeinstitute.org, email bri@ferrum.edu, or call 540-365-4416.

Riddle answers

1. Gingerbread man

2. South. That’s the only direction you can travel to from the North Pole.

3. Chrismess

4. “Thank you. I’ll never part with it.”

5. Mistletoe

6. A stuffed turkey

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The shape of candy canes is said to represent the crooks, or hooked staffs, of the shepherds who visited baby Jesus.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did candy canes get colored and flavored?