Stroller: Lessons in sweet potatoes - plus an unusual soup recipe

TODAY’S WORD is interfenestration. Example: Kaley hung up a portrait of her cat Flower in the interfenestration behind the couch.

TUESDAY’S WORD was darkle. It means to appear dark or unclear. Example: Example: Searching for that particular book, Henrietta walked deep into the darkled far reaches of the library, using the light on her phone to read the titles of the books on the tall shelves.

Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are classic for Thanksgiving. A lot of people call them “yams,” but they are not the same. North Carolina Sweet Potatoes tells us all about them:

The rough, dark brown skin of yams is sometimes said to look like tree bark, and sweet potatoes have skin that’s so thin you can scrape it with your fingernail when raw or bump off when cooked. The yam’s flesh is starchy and dry, whereas the sweet potato’s flesh, when cooked, is soft, sweet and (can be) stringy.

Sweet potatoes in the U.S. look like one of four main ways: pale copperish-tan skin with white flesh; red skin with dry white flesh; purple skin and flesh; and the most common, rose-color skin with orange flesh.

Three popular types of sweet potatoes are:

Covington: rose-colored skin and supersweet orange flesh. Good for mashing, roasting, eaten whole with toppings or cut into wedges and baked

O’Henry: pale copper skin, almost like a potato, with white sweet and creamy flesh that’s great for soups and stews

Japanese: red skin and dry, white flesh, good roasted

Sweet potatoes should be stored in a cool, dry, well ventilated container and used within two weeks. They store best in a basement or root cellar, away from heat. Do not put them in the refrigerator; that will cause their center to harden and their taste to go bad.

Now, here’s a recipe you may not have been expecting: Curried Sweet Potato Soup, adapted from a recipe by Chef and Co-Owner Stephanie Tyson of Sweet Potatoes in Winston-Salem, N.C. To save on the calories and fat from the cream, you can use evaporated milk instead, for some or all of it.

Curried Sweet Potato Soup

2 tbsp. oil

1 onion, diced

1 tsp. garlic

2 tbsp. curry powder

6 cups sweet potatoes, diced and peeled

2 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 quarts chicken or vegetable stock

Heat the oil in a medium soup pot.

Add onion and cook over low heat until onions are translucent.

Add garlic and curry and cook until curry becomes fragrant, about one minute.

Add stock and potatoes.

Cook until sweet potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes.

In a food processor or with a submersible hand mixer, puree soup in small batches.

Add heavy cream and adjust seasoning.

To serve, top with crispy onions or croutons.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Thanksgiving was declared a national celebration in 1863 by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did the Mayflower officially depart England for America?