TODAY’S WORD is fresco. Example: Nancy’s neck was strained after a day of touring the cathedrals and admiring the frescos, but the experience left her in awe and happy.

TUESDAY’S WORD was laudable. It means (of an action, idea or goal) deserving praise and commendation. Example: Jeremy was doing poorly in social studies throughout the year, but thanks to his laudable last-minute efforts at learning and studying, he pulled his final grade up to a B.

Madea’s advice

The Stroller has been on a Madea kick lately. Madea is a character created and performed by Tyler Perry.

Here’s some advice Madea gave in a video called “Let Them Go:” “I don’t understand all these people out here praying about, ‘Lord, where is my man? Where is my woman?’ That is crazy as hell. If you don’t know how to be by yourself, what you going to do with somebody else? Stop praying about it. Shut up and wait. Go work on you here. That’s what that time is for. Go get yourself together. I’d rather be in a corner by myself with a puppy and a goldfish and be happy than to be sitting around with somebody in my house and I’m wondering what the hell they’re there for. You would be surprised the things people put up with just to have somebody say they love them.”

“Only two places on this earth you’re going to have peace: The grave and your house. Now if you can’t walk up in your house and ain’t got no peace, something’s wrong.”

And here she is on a 2006 interview with Oprah Winfrey, answering a question from the audience about dating:

“When you go on a date, don’t give up nothing. I got this thing called ‘Clink, clink: Lockdown,’ which means you are a soldier in the army of not giving up nothing. Because dating and having sex will get you dinner and a movie, but holding out will get you diamonds and furs and Cadillacs and proposals and everything else.”

Meal

The folks at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church have been cooking a regular community meal for as long as the Stroller can remember. And another one is being prepared today. See what it’s all about: Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve a meal for yourself, then go get it, between 5 and 6 p.m.

Today’s chuckle

Sherman complained to Morris: “I can’t take it anymore.”

“What’s wrong?” Morris asked.

“It’s my wife. Every time we have an argument, she gets historical.”

“You mean hysterical,” replied Morris, chuckling.

“No,” said Sherman, “Historical. Every argument we have, she’ll go, ‘I still remember the time when you —’.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The archaeological site known as the Toltec Mounds in Arkansas with 18 mounds were mistakenly named for a group of indigenous North American residents who lived in Mexico.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Famous pirate Jean Lafitte of the Gulf of Mexico offered what to be used as a hospital when a deadly hurricane struck Galveston in 1818?