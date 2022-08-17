Stroller: Let's check the farmers market for more chanterelles

TODAY’S WORD is mendacious. Example: Sherry’s mendacious daughter had chocolate and sprinkles smeared on her face as she told her that she didn’t know what happened to the last donut.

TUESDAY’S WORD was morass. It means an area of muddy or boggy ground. Example: Betty tripped and fell into a muddy morass, making a mess of her clothes and appearance.

Chanterelles

Athey Farms of Franklin County and Ridgeway have been having chanterelle mushrooms for sale at the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market for the past couple of week. Chanterelles are only in season for a short time period, so who knows if they will have them this morning or not, but The Stroller is going to be there first thing to see if they do.

The Stroller picked up about 3/4 pound of chanterelles last week. They are light yellowish-brown mushrooms that are sort of wrinkly or pleated and a lot more “freestyle” in shape than the button mushrooms we are used to seeing in stores.

To cook them, the Stroller shredded the larger ones apart, to match the smaller ones in size. They were sauteed in a couple of tablespoons of butter with minced garlic. To that was added about 1/4 of freshly shredded Parmesan cheese, some fresh chopped Italian parsley and a splash of half-and-half, and all stirred together until a sauce formed and reduced.

It was absolutely delicious, with a unique and rich flavor. If the Atheys have more chanterelles today, that’s what’s for dinner tonight — a lot of it, too, to share with friends.

Lost cat

A Bulletin reader saw the picture of a trapped cat in Sunday’s Bulletin, along with the article on a potential program for feral cats, and wondered if it were her family’s cat. It wasn’t, because that photograph was taken well before July 17, which is the date June-Bug went missing. June-Bug is an orange and grey patterned female cat who was lost from Smith Rucker Road in Collinsville. If you can provide any information about her, call Charlee Kate Wyatt at 276-734-2712.

Today’s chuckle

Tyler had recently proposed to Madison and was being interviewed by his prospective father-in-law. “Do you think you earn enough to support a family?” the older man asked the suitor.

“I’m sure I do,” Tyler said.

“Think it through carefully,” the elder replied. “There are six of us.”

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The way that whales sleep is a bit different than humans. Because whales are voluntary breathers, they must think about every breath and come to the surface. While sleeping, they stay close to the surface of the water so they can occasionally breathe, but they also rest one half of their brain at a time. One half rests and the other tells the whale when it needs to take a breath.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why do whales travel so far to give birth?