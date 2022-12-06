Stroller: Let's help these local groups help the animals

TODAY’S WORD is awedde. Example: After dropping an apple pie that she spent two evenings making from scratch for a party, Monica took a moment to awedde before she had to prioritize other things she had to do to finish preparing for the event.

MONDAY’S WORD was mogul. It means an important or powerful person, especially in the motion picture or media industry. Example: In its heyday, the Martinsville-Henry County area boasted several textile and furniture moguls among its residents.

Spay/neuter programs

Since the big article Sunday on the 70 cats being removed from a Patrick County home, people have been talking about the problem of homeless, stray, abandoned and feral cats. There have been a lot of arguments back and forth on the matter, but there’s one thing everyone seems to agree on: If cats were spayed and neutered, this wouldn’t be such a problem.

Here are some spay/neuter programs that need donations to continue providing those services (wouldn’t donations to one of them be wonderful Christmas gifts for your animal-loving friends):

Clover Cat Rescue in Patrick County: clovercatrescue@yahoo.com; 276-694-3598; clovercatrescue.com; P.O. Box 829, Stuart, Va., 24171

Martinville-Henry County SPCA: shelter@spcamhc.org; 276-638-7297; www.spcamhc.org; 132 Joseph Martin Hwy, Martinsville, Va., 24112

And let’s support the animal shelters who take care of these homeless cats and dogs:

Patrick County Animal Shelter: patcopound@embarqmail.com; 276-694-6259, Patrick County Animal Shelter on Facebook; 22 Transfer Station Lane, Stuart, Va., 24171

Henry County Animal Shelter: akeatts@co.henry.va.us; 276-656-4266; www.facebook.com/henrycountypets; 140 Jack Dalton Road, Martinsville, Va., 24112

Martinsville Animal Shelter: animalctrl@ci.martinsville.va.us; 276-403-5309; Martinsville City Animal Control on Facebook; 300 Clearview Drive, Martinsville, Va., 24112

Also, Angels of Assisi is in Roanoke, not our area, but they are the ones who took in 24 of those poor cats from Patrick County last week: angels@angelsofassisi.org; 540-344-8707; angelsofassisi; 415 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, Va., 24016.

If we have left off any other local animal welfare organization, please let us know. We would be happy to share information about them as well.

Lost puppy

Richard Graves (717-572-2566) is looking for a large dark grey shaggy puppy who got lost in the Lake Lanier area.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Spanish words “Noche Buena” mean “good night,” in the literal sense, but the term also is used to mean Christmas Eve — the sense that eve of Jesus’ birth was a very good night indeed. “Noche buena” also is the Spanish word for the poinsettia, a plant native to Mexico, where there in most regions it grows outdoors, as tall as or taller than a person.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first Christmas ornament made?