Stroller: Let's take thyme to gripe or compliment self-checkout

TODAY’S WORD is vicissitude. Example: With the beginning of summer, the vicissitude of the weather lead Phil to setting his air conditioning cooler, resulting in a higher electric bill.

TUESDAY’S WORD was tome. It means a book, especially a large, heavy, scholarly one. Example: Diana pulled down a dusty old tome from the top shelf of her university’s library feeling like she was in a fantasy story where the main character finds a witch’s spell book.

Self-checkout

How often do you use self-checkout as opposed to regular (or is that now coming to be “old-fashioned”) checkout with an actual cashier?

What are some of the reasons you would use one or the other?

A July 10 article on CNN Business, by Nathaniel Meyersohn, says that in a survey last year, a full third of 1,000 shoppers have experienced failures at self-checkout kiosks. Stores also get more shoplifting and higher losses at self-checkouts than with regular cashiers. Even so, they keep adding the kiosks and having fewer cashiers.

The article also says the first modern self-checkout system was at Kroger stores in the late 1980s. Customer scanned the items and put them on a conveyor belt, where a store employee would bag them. Then the customer took them to a central cashier to pay.

Amazon now has a new model—the Amazon Go store, where you scan each item as you put it in your bag, then just walk out. It all tallies and charges automatically.

Master Naturalists

Virginia Master Naturalists is a statewide corps of volunteers providing education, outreach, and service to benefit natural areas and natural resources in their communities. The local chapter is Southwestern Piedmont, and it will have a training session this fall.

It will be held Mondays, Aug. 8 through Dec. 5, at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. The cost to register is $60; for information, email swpmn@gmail.com or see the group’s Facebook page, Southwestern Piedmont Master Naturalists.

Thyme lemonade

Here’s an interesting version of lemonade: Stir 1/2 cup sugar and six sprigs of thyme into 1/2 cup simmering water. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Let cool, then remove thyme and stir in 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice. Stir the lemon mixture into 3 cups club soda and chill. Serve over ice with one stem of fresh thyme leaves in each cup (and a splash of bourbon—we won’t tell).

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: AIBO, short for artificial intelligence robot and meaning “pal” or “partner” in Japanese, is the name of the line of robot dogs made by Sony in 1999. They released new models each year until 2006 in different styles. AIBO was discontinued on Jan. 6, 2006, and in 2014 Sony stopped providing repairs or customer support for AIBO. In 2018, Sony launched a new AIBO model in Japan.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first modern grocery store?