Stroller: Look around to enjoy the flowers of winter

TODAY’S WORD is lachrymose. Example: Even though Tarik’s mother was typically lachrymose, he noticed that she held her composure when he left for college.

MONDAY’S WORD was abditory. It means a hiding place; a place for preserving valuables. Example: Jason hid all his family’s important documents and items in an abditory in their basement.

Seed Library

The Patrick County Master Gardeners make gardening easy. They have a freshly stocked “seed library” near the gardening books at the Patrick County Library and the Bookmobile. “Come get them before they’re gone,” the Master Gardeners say.

They also will hold a workshop on seed starting, at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Patrick County Library in Stuart.

Meanwhile, the group will host a Master Gardener training series starting in March. The classes are through the Virginia Cooperative Extension and are open to any resident of Virginia; the Patrick County Master Gardeners have members in Henry County. To be put on the notification list for the classes, send a message over Facebook to Patrick County Master Gardeners or call the Patrick County Extension service at 276-694-3341.

The Stroller also will keep you informed on those classes, so you can keep watch here.

First blooms

After that vicious cold spell in December, it’s been a rather mild weather, and flowers are blooming in this area already.

Winter jasmine has been out a few weeks. It’s a medium-sized, fountain-like deciduous shrub that grows up to 4 feet tall, or longer if grown as a vine. It has long arching branches and willowy stems that this time of year are covered in small yellow tubular flowers. Winter jasmine has been spotted in Ridgeway way out on Pepperridge Avenue, across a gravel road from an old tobacco barn, and along Mount Olivet Road by Jeb Stuart Road, among other areas.

Now the ivory, rosy, purple and pinkish colors of hellebores are showing themselves to the world. The hellebore, also called Lenten rose, blooms from January through April. While the long-lasting blooms are sophisticated looking, they also are sometimes hard to see, as their stems curve downward, so they often are hidden behind the plant’s lobed foliage. In addition to the longevity of the flowers, another benefit of the hellebore is that deer avoid them.

Daffodils throughout the area also are beginning their emersion from the ground. Greenery is growing upward, and in many areas, yellow buds are beginning to peek through.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A horse has 205 bones, only one bone less than a human being. Bones comprise 40% of a horse’s weight and have the same functions as the bones of other animals, such as protecting vital organs, providing framework and supporting the soft parts of the body.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How old was the oldest recorded horse when it died?