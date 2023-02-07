TODAY’S WORD is spiel. Example: While they were having lunch, Deborah waited until the ever-dubious Charlene left for the restroom before starting the spiel about her MLM to the other women.

MONDAY’S WORD was emblazon. It means to display a design on something. Example: His favorite T-shirt was emblazoned with the name of the castle he visited in Europe.

Scam

Vy Zanatos wants to warn other area residents about a new scam. She was called by someone who said his name was Fred Barlow of the so-called Consumer Protection Agency. The scammer said he was verifying people who have won MegaMillion. He said she apparently had signed up for this service “some time ago ... making sure you get what you signed up for). He also claimed he tried to get in touch with her by mail.

He gave two numbers to call so she could verify his claims but, warns Zanatos, no doubt those phone numbers actually belong to him or his cronies who are just pretending to be something else. One phone number starts with a 202 area code, and another starts with a 702 area code.

New books

New books at the Blue Ridge Regional Library, ready Thursday, are:

“Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover

“Every Good Gift” by Kelly Irvin

“The Promise of Easter: an Amish Holiday Novel” by Marta Perry

“More Than Meets the Eye” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen

“Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb

“Unnatural History: an Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman

“The Cradle of Ice” by James Rollins

“Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes

Early internet

“What is internet anyway?”

That question was asked by a TV host on “Today Show” in 1994. A video clip from that show that can be seen on YouTube (1994: “Today Show”: What is the internet, Anyway?”).

At first the man and two women speculate as to what the @ symbol stands for. He thought it was for “about.”

“Internet is that massive computer network, one that’s becoming really big now,” one woman says.

“What do you — write to it, like mail?” the man asks.

“A lot of people use it to communicate,” replies a woman in a pink shirt, “communicate with NBC, writers and producers.”

“It’s like a computer billboard, but it’s nationwide,” says a man offscreen, as the ones on TV nod and agree.

It was started by universities, the offscreen man says, “and others can access it,” says the TV host.

“It’s getting bigger and bigger,” the offscreen man says.

That was about all they said about it. Little could they have probably imagined that we’d be able to see them from that 1994 conversation on the internet today.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are more than 350 different horse breeds worldwide that all have unique qualities.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first commercial Internet Service Provider (internet provider that let anyone use its services to get internet in their homes or offices), and when did it get started?