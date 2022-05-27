Stroller: Look out for DRBA contest winner's drain mural by VMNH

TODAY’S WORD is ephemeral. Example: Kayla valued her friendship with Lydia greatly, but feared that the efforts were not fully returned making her wonder if their friendship would be ephemeral.

THURSDAY’S WORD was convivial. It means friendly. Example: Anna was walking her dog Milo when she ran into another person walking theirs off-leash; unfortunately Milo was not convivial with other dogs and she had to turn around so that there wouldn’t be a problem.

Drain Mural

Look out for a new mural that was painted on a storm drain located at Oakland Street directly behind the Virginia Museum of Natural History. The artist was Irene Jewell, a middle-schooler who was one of the winners of the Dan River Basin Association’s Inspire Clean Water Art Contest, which was sponsored by the Martinsville UpTown Rotary Club.

The mural is titled “Think of the Trout Before You Dump It Out” and features those words as well as a portrayal of a rainbow trout in the water next to a dumped tire and some plants.

Today’s chuckle

What do you call a boomerang that won’t come back? A stick.

What musical instrument is found in the bathroom? A tuba toothpaste.

How does a scientist freshen her breath? Experi-mints.

How do we know that the ocean is friendly? It waves.

What has ears but can’t hear? A cornfield.

‘Corn Squeezins’’

A cornfield can’t hear, but it can yield plenty o’ squeezins — for anyone wanting to make moonshine.

The staff at Fairy Stone State Park have a play about just that. “Corn Squeezins’” will be presented at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the park amphitheater. It is described as “an original play highlighting the moonshining activity in our local area. You will learn about the Scotch/Irish way of life and influence along the Appalachian Mountains, how and why the moonshining activity began, how moonshine was made, and differences between today’s moonshine and the moonshine of yore.”

There is no charge to see the play, but standard park admissions fees apply.

On Sunday, the park’s Moonshine Hollow Hike will lead people “in the footsteps of moonshiners of decades gone by. It starts at 10 a.m.; meet at the park’s Visitor Center.

If fairy stones are more your style, join them on the Fairy Stone Hunt by meeting at noon Sunday at the Visitor Center.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: There are three main reasons that chefs wear white: cleanliness, reflectiveness and bleaching. The color white symbolizes cleanliness which is important in a professional kitchen and because of the impression it gives customers. It is also a color that reflects heat and offers protection from the intense heat that chefs experience in their jobs. It also allows clothes to be cleaned easily with bleach in case of stains.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is lachanophobia a fear of?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.