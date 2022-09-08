Stroller: Looking ahead to the milestones of autumn

TODAY’S WORD is harridan. Example: Paige was cheerful and optimistic when she was young, but the disappointments and hardships of life had turned her into a harridan.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was decry. It means to publicly denounce. Example: Trinity decried her grandmother’s pride in wearing fur coats.

Cold coming

These sometimes foggy and chilly mornings are letting us know that fall, which begins Sept. 21, is on its way.

Normally by this time of year the vegetable garden would have been long gone, done in by the heat and lack of rain. However, this year gardens are surprising people by continuing to go and go and go, thanks to unusual amounts of rain we’ve gotten this summer.

The first frost in this area tends to fall between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6. Keeping with our look ahead, we see that Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 6, meaning we move our clocks ahead one hour and it gets dark earlier, and resumes on March 12.

The Sunshine Protection Act, passed in March by the Senate, would make Daylight Saving Time permanent if it is passed by the House of Representatives and signed by the president. If it passes, it would mean no more setting the clocks back an hour in the fall.

Raccoons

The Atlantic on Sept. 6 had an interesting article, “America Has a Rabid-Raccoon Problem” by Sarah Zhang.

It says that rabies used to be rare among raccoons, but an outbreak spread among Florida raccoons in the 1950s. Rabies started a slow spread northward, but then got a great boost when more than 3,500 raccoons were shipped to hunting preserves in — guess where — Virginia.

To help control rabies, for the past 30 years the USDA has embarked on mass immunization of raccoons, Zhang reports. Each spring and fall, the USDA drops millions of packets of oral rabies vaccines across the U.S., both by hand and by airplane. They are flavored, and when a raccoon bites into the packet, it consumes the vaccine. Richard Chipman, the national rabies-management coordinator at the USDA, has stated that the goal is for the raccoons of the U.S. to be free of rabies by 2063.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: James Dean’s mother died when he was 9 years old, so he was sent to be raised by an aunt and uncle in a Quaker household. He also had a long and intense relationship with a Methodist minister when he was growing up. After he was graduated from high school, he and his dog, Max, moved to California to live with his father and stepmother and enrolled in Santa Monica College with a major in pre-law. Later he transferred to UCLA for one semester and changed his major to drama; he dropped out in 1951 to work as an actor.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Natalie Wood starred with James Dean in “Rebel Without A Cause,” for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. What other roles is she famous for?