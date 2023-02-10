TODAY’S WORD is grandiose. Example: Mathilde had so many grandiose ideas for redecorating the living room that her husband was concerned that she would get rid of his comfortable recliner.

THURSDAY’S WORD was assiduous. Example: Thanks to the assiduous attention Lee paid to the decor, lightly perfumed air, arrangement of products and general atmosphere of luxury and tranquility, his stop was a favorite of even the fussiest of society ladies.

Vaccines

A big community-wide COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. today in the auditorium foyer of Martinsville High School. Vaccines are free. Details are listed in the Calendar at left below the Stroller.

Pets

An Army veteran is dearly missing his multicolored longhaired cat, Natasha Brewster posted on the Facebook page Martinsville Henry County Virginia Lost Pets. He was given the cat “to help with his PTSD and misses her more than words can say,” she wrote.

The cat’s coat is mottled light black with orange, and her face is mostly orange from just above her eyes to down her nose. She has a microchip and might be wearing a pink collar with blue and green stripes. She was last seen near Railside Court in Axton but could be anywhere. Anyone who may have information is asked to call 423-635-0296 or 901-612-9412.

A pretty little beagle named Bonnie is still missing, Denise Price reports. She asks that anyone with information call her at 540-267-5914. Fran Robinson posted that she is looking around Family Dollar for that dog.

Oreo is a little cattle dog, white and covered in small black spots, with black ears. She was lost from Twin Ridge Marina Road in Henry. No phone number was given to report her; Rose Turner made the post.

The SPCA is taking care of a teeny tiny light brown dog who was found on the bypass near the 609 exit. Her face is darker than her coat. The SPCA requires proof of ownership before she can be claimed.

Three dogs were found in the Greenbrier subdivision in Horsepasture, and Jennifer McDaniel is taking care of them. The big one is cream-colored; another is mostly cream-colored with brown around one ear and black around one eye; and the third is mottled brown with white on the chest and paws.

Jess Hogan is “looking for two missing kitties in Martinsville off of Owen Street Extension — tiny gray female, deaf, called Smol, and average size grey and white male, called Possum. If anyone has any information please text or call 434-203-8742,” she writes.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fiber Optics are flexible strands of glass that allow data to move at the speed of light, for the delivery of internet service.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What online service provider started out as PlayNET, which went online in 1985, then was renamed in 1989 and by 1995 had 3 million active users, making it the largest online service at that time?