Stroller: Love flowers? Here are some native plants and free seeds

TODAY’S WORD is preponderance. Example: Ace noticed his hometown had a preponderance of older folks and he thought it was because of the lack of the types of activities kids and young adults enjoy.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was concomitant. It means: a phenomenon that naturally accompanies or follows something. Example: Raul looked at his ever-growing eye bags as just a concomitant of working as an emergency room nurse.

Brunswick stew

The Figsboro Ruritan Club will be selling Brunswick stew on Saturday, from 7-11 a.m. or until it’s sold out. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the club’s community service and scholarship programs. The cost is $10 a quart, a slight increase in price due to — oh yes, you guessed it! — the rising cost of all ingredients.

Native plants

Gardening with plants native to Virginia not only makes for a beautiful, natural landscape that’s easy to take care of, but it is also significantly more beneficial to nature. The Patrick County Master Gardeners will have “The Learning Garden Seed Saving & Native Plant Sale” on Saturday in, Stuart. The sale of native plants will run from 8-10 a.m. at the Patrick County Visitors Center, 126 N. Main St., and then the workshop will begin at 10 a.m. at the Patrick County Branch Library, 116 W. Blue Ridge St. Park at the county administration building for easy walking to both.

Free Seeds

In August Sharron White gave Bulletin readers a tour of her butterfly garden. She saved seeds from milkweed, the plant monarch butterflies thrive on, to share. Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky and Reporter Monique Holland will be giving those seed away, first come first serve, today and Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the Bulletin office, 19 E. Church St.

Since you may be dropping by, Kozelsky also collected seeds from her garden to give away at the same time. They are annuals, to plant next spring:

Marigolds, orange and deep red, about 20 inches high

Four o’clocks, with pretty plants that grow up to about 4 feet tall, and by now are sinking back down lower due to their weight. They are covered in delightful pink and white flowers which open each afternoon and close by about 11 a.m.

Zinnias, plants about 4 feet tall. They look best in August and September and by this time of fall are looking shabby. Mixed colors.

Cosmos, feathery light leaves on strong 5-foot stalks, with cheerful pink flowers that bloom in profusion in September and October.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Of her six major novel publications, Jane Austen saw four published, with Persuasion and Northanger Abbey published after her death. She also died before completing two other novels that fans have written various ending for over the years.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What un-diagnosed illness was Jane Austen thought to have eventually died from at the age of 41?